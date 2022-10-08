Read full article on original website
Related
As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help
As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim to help a system impacted by Hurricane Ian to bounce back from the storm. The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced $230,000 in immediate relief for schools in the region, with $200,000 going into a fund for the Sarasota County School District and the remaining $30,000 helping DeSoto County schools. That’s part of $644,000 in storm relief funding announced by the Sarasota-based foundation.
Stay prepared and focused on funding students' futures despite disruptions
Hurricane Ian left heartbreaking damage and destruction in our region while impacting all of us, some more than others. Our hearts are heavy when we see reports of people whose homes and livelihoods have been changed, as they face the daunting undertaking of rebuilding their lives. Our youth are especially...
Behind the Scenes of an Election After a Hurricane
Running an election is hard enough. Try doing it in the wake of a Category 4 hurricane. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the election on Nov. 8 will proceed, and he hopes in this area, there will be fewer hiccups than seen in Charlotte or Lee County to the south.
Women Who Roar Nominee 2023 - Jamie Marco
I HAVE BEEN TOLD MY SUPERPOWER is the dedication to helping others grow and develop. When I started my business, it was powered by the belief that I could help inspire others to create a positive change in their world. I am honored to create opportunities of change every day through my works as business coach, ambassador of connection and philanthropic supporter. Whether it’s mentoring others at work, networking, or with philanthropy, it is with great pride that I can give back to organizations in this community as much as the community has given to me.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents Three Concerts in November
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, each kicking off the first in their series. Bass to Bass, in the Lighter Fare Series, features John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. SYBARITE5 opens the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series on November 15. The Soirée Series, presented in an intimate one-of-a-kind residential music room, begins with tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt on November 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
