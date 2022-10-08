Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help
As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim to help a system impacted by Hurricane Ian to bounce back from the storm. The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced $230,000 in immediate relief for schools in the region, with $200,000 going into a fund for the Sarasota County School District and the remaining $30,000 helping DeSoto County schools. That’s part of $644,000 in storm relief funding announced by the Sarasota-based foundation.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 10, 2022
"Getting SMH employees help and getting them back to normal is one of the most important things we can do right now." - Teri A Hansen, President/CEO, Barancik Foundation. [Recovery] As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim...
Schools in north Sarasota County reopen Monday following Hurricane Ian's damage
Schools in north Sarasota County are reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian damage. Schools in south Sarasota County are scheduled to open on October 17.
DeSantis, state officials speak at Port Charlotte disaster recovery center
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Port Charlotte Monday to discuss the state's latest Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
SMH Foundation receives $250,000 for employee relief fund
After establishing an employee hurricane relief fund, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation received a $250,000 gift. The donation from Eliza and Hugh Culverhouse was given to “inspire others to support the dedicated staff at Sarasota Memorial (SMH) who went to work 24/7 to care for our community during this disaster,” the press release states. The foundation is the philanthropic partner to the SMH healthcare system.
Longboat Observer
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd visits Bradenton to consider election restrictions
In a visit to Bradenton Oct. 5, Cord Byrd, Florida's secretary of state, said Hurricane Ian will have an impact on the Nov. 8 General Election. Byrd said he will visit supervisor of elections in all 67 counties to discuss the matter. Byrd met with Michael Bennett, Manatee County's supervisor of elections, in Bradenton.
srqmagazine.com
Women Who Roar Nominee 2023 - Jamie Marco
I HAVE BEEN TOLD MY SUPERPOWER is the dedication to helping others grow and develop. When I started my business, it was powered by the belief that I could help inspire others to create a positive change in their world. I am honored to create opportunities of change every day through my works as business coach, ambassador of connection and philanthropic supporter. Whether it’s mentoring others at work, networking, or with philanthropy, it is with great pride that I can give back to organizations in this community as much as the community has given to me.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
Mysuncoast.com
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Volunteers needed for Charlotte County volunteer reception center
The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center needs volunteers to help with the disaster response. The VRC is supported by the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster and is for volunteers not affiliated with any organizations. To register in person, the VRC is open from 7 to 11 a.m. daily at 227 Sullivan St. in Punta Gorda. Prospective volunteers can also call 910-973-3916.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
stpetecatalyst.com
Council begrudgingly approves budget, 13% tax increase
The St. Petersburg City Council approved a new budget and a 13% millage rate increase Thursday, but not before issuing some choice words for Mayor Ken Welch regarding Albert Whitted Airport. Assistant City Administrator Tome Greene presented the final FY23 municipal budget proposal to council members during Thursday’s meeting. He...
srqmagazine.com
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents Three Concerts in November
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, each kicking off the first in their series. Bass to Bass, in the Lighter Fare Series, features John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. SYBARITE5 opens the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series on November 15. The Soirée Series, presented in an intimate one-of-a-kind residential music room, begins with tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt on November 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
Comments / 0