New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
Northern Kentucky University presents annual ‘Spotlight on Scholarship symposium October 27
Northern Kentucky University is continuing its “Spotlight on Scholarship” symposium which will celebrate faculty research, scholarship and creative activity on Oct. 27 on NKU’s campus. This is the fourth year for the annual event, which began in 2018. “This is a wonderful opportunity for faculty and staff...
linknky.com
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support for Campbell County cheerleader seriously injured in crash
You didn’t have to look far Friday night on the sidelines of Ryle High School’s football field to see something was missing. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital. “Big part of the...
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday
Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership
The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
50th Anniversary show for Point/Arc stops at DCCH for a successful Boots ‘n Brews finale
The five-month 50th anniversary celebration for The Point/Arc made its last stop Saturday at the DCCH barn in Ft. Thomas. The event – the fourth annual Boots ‘n Brews featured The Marty Connor Band. The Point/Arc commemorated the start of the 50th Year Celebrations with a Block Party...
linknky.com
Dissenting demonstrators at Covington courthouse support Women’s Wave movement
Pro-choice supporters gathered in front of the Covington Federal Courthouse on Saturday in a nationwide effort to protest a statewide abortion ban and hear State Rep. Rachel Roberts (D) speak about the issues on next month’s ballot. Our own Alecia Ricker attended the demonstration — view her photos below....
KDE selects 26 teachers from Kenton County School District to participate in LETRS Reading Academy
The Kenton County School District has announced 26 certified staff members have been selected to participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Reading Academy which brings the LETRS — Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling — professional learning opportunity to about 2,400 across the state.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
City of Covington partners with FC Cincinnati for new MLS ‘mini pitch’ to be located in Austinburg
With its signature winged lion and bold blue and orange crest, there will be no mistake that FC Cincinnati is coming to Covington. The professional soccer team is building a “mini pitch” – a kid-size field bordered by a rebound board system designed to keep the ball in play at all times — in the city’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, poised to provide kids in the community with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer. Adults will likely have some fun on the field too.
Thomas More University honors Covington Rotary with Saints Salute recognizing their ‘common roots’
Thomas More University has extended a Saints Salute to the Covington Rotary, the longest-standing service club in Northern Kentucky, in honor of their common roots in downtown Covington, a history of shared leaders, and a mutual commitment to service. The Saints Salute is a community outreach award given by Thomas...
spectrumnews1.com
Five Ohioans inducted into Civil Rights Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame inducted five new members in a ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, including an influential leader from Cincinnati. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame began inducting members in 2009. This year's class...
WLWT 5
College Hill becoming blueprint for successful neighborhood revitalization
CINCINNATI — The residents of College Hill might be on to something. They realized a long time ago if you want a more diverse and inclusive environment, you need to work together and you can change anything. That has been at the heart of revitalizing the Hamilton Avenue Business and Neighborhood district.
Florence Rotary Club established endowment fund for GCTC in honor of John and Connie Salyers
Gateway Community and Technical College on Thursday announced that Florence Rotary Club has established an endowment fund in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John and Connie Salyers. The gift will help support eligible Gateway students with emergency funds to assist them with critical needs. The John and Connie Salyers Florence...
linknky.com
Alexandria welcomes new city administrator
The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
Fox 19
Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after someone’s last period, close to the viability stage at which the U.S. Supreme Court drew its line in the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
6th Judicial Circuit Candidates Forum — Supreme Court, Court of Appeals — to be held at NKU Oct. 18
A forum with the candidates for the nonpartisan 6th Judicial Circuit judgeships will be held at the NKU College of Informatics on October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. The forum is offered by the Northern Kentucky Forum, NKU’s Chase College of Law, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky.
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Prep Sports Notebook: Ryle cross country runners win both races at conference championship meet
Ryle cross country runners Allison Kopser and Tiger Bartlett were the top finishers in the girls and boys races at the Northern Kentucky Athlete Conference Championships on Saturday at Idlewild Park in Burlington. Kopser finished the girls race in 18 minutes, 57 seconds and Bartlett’s winning time in the boys...
