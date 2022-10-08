ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday

Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
FLORENCE, KY
Covington, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership

The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
ERLANGER, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Covington partners with FC Cincinnati for new MLS ‘mini pitch’ to be located in Austinburg

With its signature winged lion and bold blue and orange crest, there will be no mistake that FC Cincinnati is coming to Covington. The professional soccer team is building a “mini pitch” – a kid-size field bordered by a rebound board system designed to keep the ball in play at all times — in the city’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, poised to provide kids in the community with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer. Adults will likely have some fun on the field too.
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Five Ohioans inducted into Civil Rights Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame inducted five new members in a ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, including an influential leader from Cincinnati. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame began inducting members in 2009. This year's class...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Alexandria welcomes new city administrator

The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after someone’s last period, close to the viability stage at which the U.S. Supreme Court drew its line in the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

