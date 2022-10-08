Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
ECU football looks to remedy errors following loss at Tulane
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University football fell to Tulane on Saturday 24-9. The Pirates (3-3, 1-2) said Tuesday they have to fix the errors before their next time out. They are working on the remedy. “It’s things that they know, so you just try to coach up how...
WITN
Sports Spotlight - Greene Central senior tennis player Colie helps lead Rams to consecutive conference titles record
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central girls tennis seniors have won the final four straight conference titles of the state record streak they set this week. Kristen Colie has played a major role in all four. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “The first time...
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is known for being first in aviation and it will soon be among the first to have a drone-smart airport. Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County has partnered with Xelevate, a company out of Washington, D.C. involved in unmanned technology, to open a drone school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Greenville police investigating shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
WITN
5 AM Tropical Weather Outlook: Tropical Storm Karl swirls over the Southern Gulf of Mexico
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Karl, after forming Tuesday evening, continues to slowly organize over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The system will move north-northwest today before making a complete 180° turn tomorrow, taking the center of Karl southward towards southern Mexico. Karl will remain a tropical storm until it makes landfall where it will degrade rapidly. The U.S. will feel no impacts from Karl. Karl is the only system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, named or otherwise.
WITN
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier this evening for an 88-year-old man at the request of Greenville Police Department. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had previously issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.
WITN
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
WITN
The City of Greenville to host meeting about potential pedestrian crossing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting is being held to take public input on a proposed pedestrian crossing in Greenville. The new crossing would be located between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue, and would cross Tenth Street. Tuesday’s meeting will allow residents to learn about design options for the project...
WITN
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
WITN
Marines work with ENC first responders on training exercise
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A military base in the East conducted training Tuesday with area first response crews. Cherry Point conducted a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on base. For the Marine Corps, readiness is an ever-evolving concept. “You’re on-call all the time, 24/7,...
WITN
North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WITN
New Pitt County Department of Social Services director named
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a new social services department director in one Eastern Carolina county. Pitt County has announced that Sharon Rochelle will be the new Pitt County Department of Social Services director. The county says that Rochelle succeeds Suzanne Gray who was made interim director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
WITN
Elementary schools visiting Kinston Fire Department to learn about fire safety
Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department in the east is observing Annual National Fire Safety Week by holding several events for local schools. Over 1100 students from elementary schools throughout Lenoir County will visit the Kinston Fire Department during the week of October 10th. They are covering both public...
WITN
Pitt County leaders hold event to keep residents informed
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Promoting transparency is one of the main goals of Pitt County leaders. Tuesday morning, they met to share more about what they’re doing to keep the public informed. There’s almost always something happening in Pitt County, but getting the word out isn’t always easy....
Comments / 0