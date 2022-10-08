GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Karl, after forming Tuesday evening, continues to slowly organize over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The system will move north-northwest today before making a complete 180° turn tomorrow, taking the center of Karl southward towards southern Mexico. Karl will remain a tropical storm until it makes landfall where it will degrade rapidly. The U.S. will feel no impacts from Karl. Karl is the only system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, named or otherwise.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO