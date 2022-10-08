Read full article on original website
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
Quarles submits comments to U.S. EPA regarding ‘overly restrictive’ limitation on herbacide atrazine
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles submitted comments on behalf of more than 75,000 Kentucky farm families he represents to Michael S. Regan, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), concerning the herbicide atrazine. EPA is proposing to severely limit atrazine levels within watershed areas from the current...
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages
Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
Yes for Life Alliance: Vote yes for the Constitutional Amendment #2 on the November 8 ballot
By The Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members: Addia Wuchner (Kentucky Right to Life), Angela Minter (Sisters for Life), Todd Gray (Kentucky Baptist Convention), Jason Hall (Catholic Conference of Kentucky), David Walls (The Family Foundation) and Richard Nelson (Commonwealth Policy Center) On a bright Saturday afternoon on the steps of...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s muzzleloader deer season opens October 15, celebrating its 37th year
Kentucky’s rich heritage of hunting and target shooting with flintlock and percussion (caplock) rifles was a driving force behind the establishment of a special season for those who wanted to hunt white-tailed deer with traditional firearms. Several muzzleloading clubs lobbied the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission, and in November...
Tight supply, increased demand cause rise in gas prices; Covington sees 23 cent increase on the week
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas maintained its recent surge, rising seven cents over the past week to hit $3.79. The escalation of gas prices was even greater here in Kentucky, as the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed 15 cents to $3.39. Tight supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month; here are tips to stay alert — and stay alive
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
CPE statewide action plan aims to make it easier for Kentucky adults to attend college, fill skills gaps
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statewide action plan to remove barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. At 56.3%, Kentucky has one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the nation. A big factor contributing to this is the skills gap...
Governor’s advisory committee reports feedback: Kentuckians support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the Commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Andy Beshear said as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic conditions, like...
Anne Jewell named new president and CEO of Kentucky’s Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a competitive summer program where Kentucky high school students focus on product innovation and business model design, has named Anne Jewell as its new president and chief executive officer. Jewell succeeds Tasha Sams, who announced in March her plans to move out-of-state to...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet accepting entries for 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. “Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and...
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Bill Straub: We live in strange times absolutely. Don’t believe it? Just listen to the Republican silence
It’s the case of Addison Mitchell McConnell and the Curious Incident of the Dog That Didn’t Bark. In fact, a whole pack of dogs. McConnell, of course, is the senior Republican senator from the great commonwealth of Kentucky who doubles as the chamber’s minority leader. He has, in the past and certainly in the future, had what might be deemed a rather touchy relationship with one Donald John Trump, the erstwhile GOP president who yet again has his beady eyes set on the White House in 2024.
Ashli Watts: We should all raise a glass to bourbon’s economic impact on Kentucky’s booming economy
Providing Kentuckians with more than 22,500 good-paying jobs and $1.23 billion in payroll, as well as an economic output of around $9 billion, Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry is as strong as it’s ever been. For the first time in history, the average salary for a worker in the distilled spirits industry in Kentucky has surpassed $100,000.
Beam Suntory’s Kevin Smith named chair of state chamber; CVG’s Candace McGraw, chair-elect
Kevin Smith, Vice President of Kentucky Beam Bourbon Affairs of Beam Suntory, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 term. Smith succeeds Diane Medley, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs and Advisors, whose term expired on September 30. Smith has...
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments
C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
