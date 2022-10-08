Read full article on original website
Governor in Port Charlotte with update on Hurricane Ian recovery
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the vacant Home Depot in Port Charlotte to give an update on Hurricane Ian's recovery efforts.
Crist makes several stops in Southwest Florida
Charlie Crist, candidate for Governor of Florida, will make several stops in Southwest Florida on Monday.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 10, 2022
"Getting SMH employees help and getting them back to normal is one of the most important things we can do right now." - Teri A Hansen, President/CEO, Barancik Foundation. [Recovery] As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim...
Longboat Observer
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd visits Bradenton to consider election restrictions
In a visit to Bradenton Oct. 5, Cord Byrd, Florida's secretary of state, said Hurricane Ian will have an impact on the Nov. 8 General Election. Byrd said he will visit supervisor of elections in all 67 counties to discuss the matter. Byrd met with Michael Bennett, Manatee County's supervisor of elections, in Bradenton.
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
srqmagazine.com
As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help
As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim to help a system impacted by Hurricane Ian to bounce back from the storm. The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced $230,000 in immediate relief for schools in the region, with $200,000 going into a fund for the Sarasota County School District and the remaining $30,000 helping DeSoto County schools. That’s part of $644,000 in storm relief funding announced by the Sarasota-based foundation.
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
Longboat Observer
Commissioner George Kruse criticizes density bonuses
After voting to approve a developer's request for an increased density bonus just to the north of Lakewood Ranch on State Road 64, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said at an Oct. 6 land use meeting that changes are needed. Kruse said current county requirements force commissioners to approve development...
Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off
Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
Mysuncoast.com
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
fox4now.com
The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
