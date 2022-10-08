ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Oct 10, 2022

"Getting SMH employees help and getting them back to normal is one of the most important things we can do right now." - Teri A Hansen, President/CEO, Barancik Foundation. [Recovery] As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Elections
City
Englewood, FL
Local
Florida Elections
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

As Schools Begin Reopening, Philanthropy Offers Help

As classes return in most of Sarasota County, philanthropists aim to help a system impacted by Hurricane Ian to bounce back from the storm. The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced $230,000 in immediate relief for schools in the region, with $200,000 going into a fund for the Sarasota County School District and the remaining $30,000 helping DeSoto County schools. That’s part of $644,000 in storm relief funding announced by the Sarasota-based foundation.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Mysuncoast.com

Food distributions set this week in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Commissioner George Kruse criticizes density bonuses

After voting to approve a developer's request for an increased density bonus just to the north of Lakewood Ranch on State Road 64, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said at an Oct. 6 land use meeting that changes are needed. Kruse said current county requirements force commissioners to approve development...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island gets its name back

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
ANNA MARIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Election Local#Early Voting#Election Day#Southwest Florida
Mysuncoast.com

Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
stpetecatalyst.com

Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy