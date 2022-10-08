Despite a late start in many areas on the 2022 crop season, during the last days of September and early October, combines started to roll around the state. On October 3 (week ending 10/02/2022), USDA reported 7% of corn harvested from grain in Ohio (slightly behind the 10% harvested last year and the 5-year average for this time of the year). You can access their full report here.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO