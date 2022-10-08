Read full article on original website
agfax.com
Mississippi: Crop Harvest Going Well, Average Yields
“Snow” appearing on the sides of highways and bare ground visible for miles is a sure indication that row crop harvest in Mississippi is well underway. As of early October, the majority of the 2022 crop was already harvested, although much work remains for certain crops. Will Maples, agricultural...
agfax.com
Ohio Corn: Grain Harvest Considerations
Despite a late start in many areas on the 2022 crop season, during the last days of September and early October, combines started to roll around the state. On October 3 (week ending 10/02/2022), USDA reported 7% of corn harvested from grain in Ohio (slightly behind the 10% harvested last year and the 5-year average for this time of the year). You can access their full report here.
agfax.com
Mississippi Corn, Soybeans: MSU Extension Receives $10M Grant for Climate-Smart Project
Mississippi State University is the lead partner on a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct climate-smart projects. Beth Baker, an Extension specialist in natural resource conservation in agroecosystems, is the lead investigator on the grant project announced Sept. 14. It is one of 70 nationwide that received funding from a $2.8 billion federal investment in climate-smart commodities and rural projects.
agfax.com
Iowa Corn: Field Edge Effect – What Is It, What Causes It?
Corn field edge effect has once again show up in Iowa. It is raising questions about what is causing it. In 2019 and 2020, I was able to conduct some exploratory data collection to learn more about the phenomenon. What is it? Edge effect in corn is where the outside...
agfax.com
Iowa Soybeans: Now’s the Time to Sample for SCN
Sampling fields for soybean cyst nematodes (SCN) is a task that should be on every farmer’s fall to-do list along with the many other chores needing done before winter sets in. Samples should be collected from corn fields after harvest to learn what SCN population densities await next season’s...
