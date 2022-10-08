Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Ogallala volleyball hosts St Pats Irish
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Indians hosted the Saint Pats Irish for their senior night on Tuesday. The Indians came into the game with a modest record of 20-9. The Irish are looking to get back on the right track as their record coming in is 8-15. Starting off in the first set with the student section rocking pink, the Indians got out to a hot start, leading the Irish 14-4. The momentum continued as Marlee Ervin contributed a few kills as the Indians won the first set, 25-9.
McCook man arrested on child enticement allegations in Lincoln County
On October 9, 2022, at 12:14 p.m. the Lincoln County 911 Center received a Suspicious Vehicle report several miles south of North Platte on South Highway 83. The reporters advised a juvenile under the age of 14 was helping adults collect firewood. A subject drove up out of the view of the adults and spoke to the juvenile, eventually getting the juvenile close to his vehicle’s open door.
knopnews2.com
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
Comments / 0