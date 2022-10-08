Read full article on original website
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
Don’t Mess With Our Sis: Beyoncé Runs The Receipts After Right Said Fred Claimed She’s ‘Arrogant’ And Never Got Permission For ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Sample
In the words of Queen Bey herself: “Monday, I’m overrated, Tuesday, on my d*ck! Flip-flop, flippy, flip-floppin’-*ss b*tch.”. While fans impatiently await inevitably iconic visuals from Renaissance, the album inspired more haters to come out of the woodwork. This time it’s Right Said Fred, the ’90s one-hit-wonder behind “I’m Too Sexy.” Rolling Stone reports that Beyoncé clapped back at the duo’s false claims that she’s “arrogant” and sampled their song without permission.
Beyonce Claps Back After Right Said Fred Claimed She Wasn’t Authorized To Sample Their Song
Beyonce just proved she is not the one to mess with when it comes to her brand. The superstar singer fired back at Right Said Fred after the band said she sampled their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” for her new song “Alien Superstar” without permission. Calling the band’s claims “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to E! on Friday (October 7), Beyonce insisted Right Said Fred’s publisher signed the authorization.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Still Together? What She Said About Dealing With ‘Weird Rumors’
Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn still together? Life & Style broke the news that the "Cardigan" singer and Harriet actor are engaged after more than five years together, but they still manage...
EW.com
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
Taylor Swift Said ‘All Too Well’ Was Difficult to Perform When It Was First Released
Fan favorite Taylor Swift song 'All Too Well' received a major boost a decade after it debuted. But the artist was once reticent to perform it at all.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson nails ‘signature’ riffs of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and more
Jennifer Hudson is pointing out an undeniable truth about iconic singers. When powerhouse vocalists add melismatic moments to their songs, belting out notes in a way that isn’t written on any sheet music, they each have their own incomparable way of doing it. During a recent episode of Hudson’s...
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Bejeweled’
Are you ready for another Midnights track title reveal from Taylor Swift? I’m sure you are. The pop star continued her TikTok video countdown, Midnights Mayhem with Me, by revealing a seventh track title to be ‘Bejeweled’. That means fans are left with just six track titles to discover as the release of Midnights later this month.
tvinsider.com
Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health in ‘My Mind and Me’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over the course of six...
Detroit News
'Amsterdam' and 'Lyle Lyle' struggle, letting 'Smile' repeat
New York — David O. Russell's star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam" flopped and the children's book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Neither new...
I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"
Negroni. Sbagliato. With prosecco in it. (Oooh, stunning!)
Nickelback Shares New Single “Those Days” Ahead of New LP Release
Nickelback, which is one of the best-selling rock groups of the past few decades, has shared their latest single, “Those Days,” ahead of their new forthcoming LP, Get Rollin’, which itself is set to drop on November 18. From staying out past curfew to falling in love...
