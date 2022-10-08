ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Bossip

Don’t Mess With Our Sis: Beyoncé Runs The Receipts After Right Said Fred Claimed She’s ‘Arrogant’ And Never Got Permission For ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Sample

In the words of Queen Bey herself: “Monday, I’m overrated, Tuesday, on my d*ck! Flip-flop, flippy, flip-floppin’-*ss b*tch.”. While fans impatiently await inevitably iconic visuals from Renaissance, the album inspired more haters to come out of the woodwork. This time it’s Right Said Fred, the ’90s one-hit-wonder behind “I’m Too Sexy.” Rolling Stone reports that Beyoncé clapped back at the duo’s false claims that she’s “arrogant” and sampled their song without permission.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Claps Back After Right Said Fred Claimed She Wasn’t Authorized To Sample Their Song

Beyonce just proved she is not the one to mess with when it comes to her brand. The superstar singer fired back at Right Said Fred after the band said she sampled their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” for her new song “Alien Superstar” without permission. Calling the band’s claims “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to E! on Friday (October 7), Beyonce insisted Right Said Fred’s publisher signed the authorization.
EW.com

Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie

Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Bejeweled’

Are you ready for another Midnights track title reveal from Taylor Swift? I’m sure you are. The pop star continued her TikTok video countdown, Midnights Mayhem with Me, by revealing a seventh track title to be ‘Bejeweled’. That means fans are left with just six track titles to discover as the release of Midnights later this month.
tvinsider.com

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health in ‘My Mind and Me’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over the course of six...
Detroit News

'Amsterdam' and 'Lyle Lyle' struggle, letting 'Smile' repeat

New York — David O. Russell's star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam" flopped and the children's book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Neither new...
