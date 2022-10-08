HS FB scores 10/7: Highland rallies to stun Rigby, Century earns first win of season

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Highland 43, Rigby 42

Down three scores in the fourth quarter, the Rams rattled off 22 unanswered points, knocking off the Trojans in a rematch of last year's 5A state title game.

Century 33, Preston 13

The Diamondbacks earn their first win of the season.

Skyline 28, Blackfoot 21

The Broncos fall to 3-4 on the year.

Aberdeen 24, North Fremont 0

The Tigers hand the first loss of the year to the Huskies, the No. 1 ranked team in 2A this week. Aberdeen led 6-0 at halftime, then tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half.

Snake River 35, Marsh Valley 14

West Side 21, Declo 6

Bear Lake 62, Malad 0

Watersprings 42, North Gem 0