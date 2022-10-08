ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

HS FB scores 10/7: Highland rallies to stun Rigby, Century earns first win of season

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPsiL_0iQxDlos00

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Highland 43, Rigby 42

Down three scores in the fourth quarter, the Rams rattled off 22 unanswered points, knocking off the Trojans in a rematch of last year's 5A state title game.

Century 33, Preston 13

The Diamondbacks earn their first win of the season.

Skyline 28, Blackfoot 21

The Broncos fall to 3-4 on the year.

Aberdeen 24, North Fremont 0

The Tigers hand the first loss of the year to the Huskies, the No. 1 ranked team in 2A this week. Aberdeen led 6-0 at halftime, then tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half.

Snake River 35, Marsh Valley 14

West Side 21, Declo 6

Bear Lake 62, Malad 0

Watersprings 42, North Gem 0

