Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships

NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
DENVER, CO
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series

PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
'DEMAND A LOT OF MYSELF'

Huberdeau's splendid spin move a sign of things to come in Flames colours. The combination of it all was virtually incalculable. Power, finesse and everything in between. In fact, Jonathan Huberdeau didn't even know he had that move in the arsenal. "I was surprised that I kept my speed like...
Avalanche chance for repeat among top storylines in NHL this season

The regular season already is underway with the Nashville Predators returning from the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague with two wins in as many games against the San Jose Sharks. The puck drops in North America on Tuesday. The New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison...
DENVER, CO
Murray to start Maple Leafs regular-season opener Wednesday in Montreal

TORONTO -- Matt Murray will get the start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they begin the regular season on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ESPN+). Ilya Samsonov will start on Thursday in Toronto's home opener against...
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 10.10.22

Lines and pairings from Monday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The final countdown is on. After a day off for Thanksgiving, the Flames were back on the ice on Monday to kick off their final three skates before the regular season gets underway later this week. "This is the time...
Brassard signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Senators

Forward was in training camp on PTO, had three points in four games. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 35-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. He scored a power-play goal and had one assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 at Bouctouche, New Brunswick on Saturday.
Something to prove

But Perron, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 13, said it wasn't the first time he's donned Red Wings gear. "When I was 13 or 14, I got some red Sergei Fedorov gloves," Perron said on Sept. 22. "It reminded me of that when I put the gloves on. It's pretty cool. An Original Six team, for me, I never had the chance (to play for one) throughout all the teams and opportunities I've had in my career so far."
DETROIT, MI
RELEASE: Shore and Hamblin loaned to Condors, Demers released from PTO

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers loaned forwards Devin Shore and James Hamblin to the Bakersfield Condors on Monday, while releasing defenceman Jason Demers from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). Shore is loaned to Bakersfield after being placed on and subsequently clearing waivers Monday after the 28-year-old forward recorded three...
markerzone.com

FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER

The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
GENE'S BLOG: Giving Thanks

Gene Principe sets the table for what the Oilers hope will be a Thanksgiving feast of a season as they look to build on their 2021-22 success. While the Oilers weren't off Monday, school kids did have the day away from elementary, junior high, high school or post-secondary, and most adults got an extra day's break from work.
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary

Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
Red Wings trim roster by 15

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
DETROIT, MI
McDavid, Draisaitl feel Oilers' 'time is now' in quest for Stanley Cup

The Oilers took a significant step last season by reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since their run to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. But there is no button McDavid and Draisaitl can push to fast forward back to that point so they can apply what they learned and get past it.
Murray talks joining Maple Leafs, rejuvenating career in Q&A with NHL.com

GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to this Muskoka resort town 110 miles north of Toronto this week as part of a team-bonding exercise in preparation for their season opener Oct. 12 at the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it a successful endeavor, especially for the 28-year-old...
MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
DENVER, CO
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 3

EDMONTON, AB - Oilers win, now the real games start. The Blue & Orange wrapped up their preseason with a 5-3 win at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken. The Oilers saw goals by Tyson Barrie, Jesse Puljujarvi, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid, while Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann found the back of the net for the Kraken.
SEATTLE, WA
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto

Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
DETROIT, MI
Jagr performs ceremonial puck drop at Global Series in Prague

Former NHL forward receives big ovation from Czech crowd. Czech and former NHL star Jaromir Jagr performs the ceremonial puck drop as the second game of the Global Series begins in Prague. 01:24 •. Who better than the highest scoring Czech player in NHL history to drop the ceremonial first...
SAN JOSE, CA

