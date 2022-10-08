H.S. football: McFadden, Cooper help CB West to third-straight win

DOYLESTOWN – Conor McFadden and Ganz Cooper have been playing football together for a long time. They played CYO ball together at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Doylestown and are still together after all these years at Central Bucks West.

With all of that time together, you develop some chemistry. That chemistry helped the Bucks to an important 22-0 Suburban One League National Conference win over Neshaminy on Friday night at War Memorial Field.

Cooper completed four passes in the first half against visiting Neshaminy and all four went to McFadden. His first catch went for 30 yards and set up a 23-yard scoring strike. His third catch resulted in a 9-yard touchdown and his fourth was an 80-yard lightning bolt for a score. Both came in the second quarter.

“I feel like as it goes, they’re just gaining more and more confidence in me and Ganz to connect and then they’re calling the plays for us,” McFadden said. “And as we connect more and more, they’re going to get more confidence. We’ve always been on the same page. We like each other. He’s a good guy and we go way back. We’ve played football with each other forever since we were kids.”

McFadden started out life as a running back, but was switched to receiver. Only problem was, West didn’t throw the ball and McFadden wasn’t pleased. But all that is changing.

“We’ve always been a run team and when I first came over, I didn’t know how to feel about it because I was originally supposed to be a running back and went right to receiver,” McFadden said. “And for the longest time last year, they wouldn’t pass the ball. But they started opening that up at the end of the season. And coming into this season, it just kept building and building and in the first half, you saw that. We were passing as successfully as we were running.”

McFadden, who is a sprinter on the Bucks’ track team, showed his running skills on defense. In the second quarter with his team leading, 14-0, McFadden chased down Neshaminy’s Markus Barnett from his cornerback position and tackled him at the West 3-yard line after a 38-yard pass reception. Neshaminy fumbled the ball away two plays later and the shutout was intact.

“That effort play embodies everything we want to be as a program and that’s who he is,” Bucks head coach Rob Rowan said. “He never quits, he never gives up. Just an amazing effort from him and I thought it swung the momentum of the game.”

Three things we learned

1. Don’t go to sleep on West’s passing game. Teams have been keying on the Bucks’ running game and with good reason. West rushed for 142 yards, led by Eli Boehm who carried the ball 21 times for 96 yards. But Cooper completed just four passes – all to McFadden – for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

2. West’s defense is no joke. The Bucks picked up their second-consecutive shutout against a quality team. They held Neshaminy to 11 yards rushing, recovered a fumble deep in their own territory, intercepted a pass and sacked Colin Baker twice for 19 yards in losses.

3. Neshaminy can throw the ball. Baker completed 20 of 32 passes for 221 yards to four receivers. Travis Lavelah caught nine passes for 102 yards, Markus Barnett had four catches for 64 yards and Ashton Lovelace snagged six passes for 57 yards. It’s hard to believe that Neshaminy failed to reach the end zone.

Game balls

Matt Cleland, CB West middle linebacker/punter – Cleland, a junior, recovered a bad snap to Baker at the West 23-yard line in the second quarter, snuffing out Neshaminy’s best scoring chance of the night. He also had a 61-yard punt in the fourth quarter.

– Cleland, a junior, recovered a bad snap to Baker at the West 23-yard line in the second quarter, snuffing out Neshaminy’s best scoring chance of the night. He also had a 61-yard punt in the fourth quarter. Danny Gannon, CB West center – Gannon, a senior, spearheaded an offensive line that helped the Bucks accumulate 293 yards of total offense. That equated to 6.1 yards per play.

– Gannon, a senior, spearheaded an offensive line that helped the Bucks accumulate 293 yards of total offense. That equated to 6.1 yards per play. Joey Zack and Colton Clee, Neshaminy defense – Zack, a senior defensive lineman and Clee, a junior linebacker, sacked Cooper for losses of 15 yards. They led a Neshaminy defense that delivered some hard licks to West.

They said it

“Look, the reality is he’s a special kid,” Rowan said of McFadden. “Our quarterback (Cooper), we believe, is a really good player, too. And those two, I think, have a really special connection and I think that’s what you saw tonight.”

