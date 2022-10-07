Read full article on original website
Field Hockey’s Valiant Effort Comes Up Short Against Big Ten Foe Michigan State
MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State field hockey team (6-6) put up a good fight against Big Ten foe Michigan State (6-6), but ultimately fell, 5-3, to the Spartans on Sunday afternoon at the Briner Sports Complex. Junior Michaela Graney, senior Kerrianne McClay and freshman Fleur Knopert all three landed...
Cardinals Fell in Hard-Faught Battle to Broncos
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State soccer team returned to the pitch for a Mid-American Conference matchup with Western Michigan on Sunday. The Broncos knocked off the Cardinals 2-0. "Credit to Western, they brought more of an edge today than we did consistently," said Head CoachJosh Rife. "That's the beauty of the MAC, anyone on any given day can drop a game if they don't bring everything they have. I thought we continued to battle to the end, but at the end of the day, just not enough overall quality. There are still plenty of games to play and we will start preparing for the next match,"
Defense shines as Ball State earns hard-fought win at Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Same team. Different formula. While it was the offense that showed out the previous week, Ball State's defense took center stage and put forth an impressive display to key a hard-fought 17-16 win at Central Michigan Saturday inside Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Cardinals improved to 3-3 overall...
Cardinals Fly to Ohio for Rocket Classic
MUNCIE, Ind – The Ball State women's golf team is back in action on Monday for the first two rounds of the Rocket Classic, hosted by Toledo. The tournament will be played at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio. Sarah Gallagher, Jasmine Driscoll, Payton Bennett, Madelin Boyd,...
Cardinals to take part in Purdue Fall Invitational
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men's golf team is set to stay in state for its next tournament when it travels to West Lafayette for Purdue Fall Invitational, Oct. 10-11. The event is slated to take part at the par-72, 7,465-yard Kampen Golf Course. The Cardinals will field...
Men’s Tennis Wins Three of the Four Flights at BSU Invite
MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State men's tennis team ended its three-day competition weekend on a high note at its 38th annual fall invitational Sunday afternoon at the Cardinal Creek Tennis Center. The Cardinals posted an overall singles mark of 20-10 while earning a 7-5 doubles ledger. Ball State competed...
