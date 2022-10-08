Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Bubble Watch: Plenty of opportunity in San Diego to make up ground in Race
The Oct. 31-Nov. 7 WTA Finals in Fort Worth will offer a bonanza of prize money and rankings points in both singles and doubles. With only two weeks and three tournaments left in the regular season, there are a handful of spots still available in both categories. The San Diego...
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener
Danielle Collins, in her first match since the U.S. Open, upset seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 7-6 (4) on
wtatennis.com
Dabrowski and Olmos qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have secured their qualification for the 2022 WTA Finals. The pairing will be making their debut as a team at the season-ending tournament, which is being held in Fort Worth, Texas, this year at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena.
wtatennis.com
Zheng Qinwen sets up rematch vs. Swiatek after Muguruza retires in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round Thursday. A finalist at...
wtatennis.com
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
ESPN
17-year-old Alyssa Thompson might be the USWNT's future after her debut vs. England, but there's no rush
Alyssa Thompson remembers getting the text message: U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski wanted to talk. She could not call him for a few hours, however. It was, after all, a school day. When Thompson finally called Andonovski after her high school classes that day in late September,...
wtatennis.com
Kim Clijsters to join Tom Brady as owner of professional pickleball team
Former WTA World No.1 Kim Clijsters is getting in on the ground floor of the biggest-surging sport in America: The four-time Grand Slam singles champion will join famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady in the ownership group of an expansion team in the Major League Pickleball professional pickleball league. Since her...
wtatennis.com
Gauff takes quick break from the courts to visit TwitchCon
Coco Gauff admitted to being star-struck during her visit to TwitchCon over the weekend. The 18-year-old American is set to play her first tournament as a member of the Top 10 this week at the San Diego Open, but she couldn't resist the urge to pop over to the San Diego Convention Center for the live-streaming convention, which brings together the biggest streamers and content creators on Twitch for a three-day gathering with fans.
