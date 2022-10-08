ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtatennis.com

Dabrowski and Olmos qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have secured their qualification for the 2022 WTA Finals. The pairing will be making their debut as a team at the season-ending tournament, which is being held in Fort Worth, Texas, this year at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

Kim Clijsters to join Tom Brady as owner of professional pickleball team

Former WTA World No.1 Kim Clijsters is getting in on the ground floor of the biggest-surging sport in America: The four-time Grand Slam singles champion will join famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady in the ownership group of an expansion team in the Major League Pickleball professional pickleball league. Since her...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
wtatennis.com

Gauff takes quick break from the courts to visit TwitchCon

Coco Gauff admitted to being star-struck during her visit to TwitchCon over the weekend. The 18-year-old American is set to play her first tournament as a member of the Top 10 this week at the San Diego Open, but she couldn't resist the urge to pop over to the San Diego Convention Center for the live-streaming convention, which brings together the biggest streamers and content creators on Twitch for a three-day gathering with fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy