An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Padres make 1 change for NL Division Series roster
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres unveiled their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning, making only one change from the group that won the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Game 1 starter Mike Clevinger was added to that roster, with utility man Brandon Dixon giving way on...
Both aces in Dodgers' eyes, Urías gets G1, Kershaw to follow
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Monday that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres on Tuesday. Clayton Kershaw will then go in Game 2 on Wednesday. In four starts against the Padres this season, Urías was 3-0...
'Should know pretty soon': Waino undecided on retirement
ST. LOUIS -- In the wake of Saturday’s season-ending Wild Card Series loss, when emotions were still raw and tears were still flowing inside the Cardinals clubhouse, veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright wasn’t quite ready to ponder the inevitable just yet. What’s it going to be like never pitching...
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time
HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
Clevinger gets Game 1 nod for Padres; Darvish set for G2
LOS ANGELES -- For the second time in three years, Mike Clevinger is set to take the ball for the Padres in Game 1 of a National League Division Series against the Dodgers. The circumstances around this start are different, to say the least. "It's been a long time coming,"...
After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent
In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Two years ago, Guardians reliever Sam Hentges was part of Cleveland’s alternate training site, after the Minor League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s almost single-handedly responsible for getting his team into the American League Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
Stearns looks back on Brewers' disappointing finish
MILWAUKEE -- As the National League Division Series kicked off in Atlanta on Tuesday, David Stearns was at American Family Field to take questions from the media after the Brewers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Milwaukee's president of baseball operations pointed to three big reasons for...
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
Who's excited to play Phils right now? 'Nobody'
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson used to be a catcher, so he sought out J.T. Realmuto in the visitors’ dugout on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Phillies had just beaten the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, 2-0, to punch their ticket to the National League Division Series beginning Tuesday in Atlanta. After the Phillies clinched the third NL Wild Card spot and their first trip to the postseason since 2011 last Monday in Houston, Thomson told his players they were not finished. Thirteen more victories, he said, and they would be World Series champions.
What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups
After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
Strongest arms to watch in the postseason
The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
Mets frustrated by finish to 101-win campaign
NEW YORK -- For so many, for so long, the 2022 Mets season felt different. The changes were obvious and widespread, beginning in the ownership box and trickling down to every corner of the organization. In signing Max Scherzer, the Mets purchased a prepackaged winning culture. In hiring Buck Showalter, they brought on a steady hand. In the standings, the Mets became the envy of the National League East, holding a hammerlock on first place for much of the summer and setting a pace to win 101 games, the second-highest total in franchise history.
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
