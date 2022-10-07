Read full article on original website
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
Uncomfortable testimony on Day 3 of Wendy Howard trial
Thursday was the third day of the trial to determine if Tehachapi woman Wendy Howard was acting in self-defense in 2019 when she shot her then-boyfriend.
Power Outage Update for Ridgecrest Campus
Update: We are happy to report that after two long days the temporary solution to energize our Ridgecrest campus is solidly in place and we will return to normal operation on Monday, October 10th. When you return to campus you will see that our two exterior stairwells from the parking...
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
1 arrested after reports of street fight, foot pursuit
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, Ridgecrest Police Department officers responded to reports of a street fight involving seven or eight people on the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue. However, when they arrived at the scene, officers said they found the street empty. Officers said witnesses told them a silver Audi with no […]
