ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

2 women identified in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Society
City
Mojave, CA
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Society
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
cerrocoso.edu

Power Outage Update for Ridgecrest Campus

Update: We are happy to report that after two long days the temporary solution to energize our Ridgecrest campus is solidly in place and we will return to normal operation on Monday, October 10th. When you return to campus you will see that our two exterior stairwells from the parking...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
KGET

1 arrested after reports of street fight, foot pursuit

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, Ridgecrest Police Department officers responded to reports of a street fight involving seven or eight people on the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue. However, when they arrived at the scene, officers said they found the street empty. Officers said witnesses told them a silver Audi with no […]
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy