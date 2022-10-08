Read full article on original website
Related
5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 9
DECATUR (6-1) AT HARTSELLE (8-0) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday at Hartselle’s J.P. Cain Stadium. Last week: Hartselle beat Athens 45-21 on the road. Decatur lost 42-28 at home to Muscle Shoals. The skinny: Decatur holds a 60-28-1 advantage over the Tigers, but the Red Raiders have lost four straight,...
WAFF
Muscle Shoals Trojans snap Decatur’s perfect season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Top-rated Decatur hosted Head Coach Scott Basden’s one-loss Muscle Shoals team this past Friday. Two programs that were in a three-way tie for first place in Class 6A Region 7 with Hartselle last week, but the Trojans bounced back, defeating the Red Raiders 42-28. The momentum tipped in Decatur’s favor early in this game when the Red Raiders recovered the onside kick, putting them in position to score. Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman found Jayden Brown for the first touchdown of the night. The duo back again, Dickman connecting with Brown in the end zone to put Decatur up 14-0. Muscle Shoals was in need of a momentum change, and a blocked punt would do just that. The Trojans would have two blocked punts in the first half.
College football at Trash Pandas stadium: There’s 1 million reasons
The sod has been rolled out on the infield dirt at Toyota Field and the pitching mound has been scraped away. The baseball field that’s home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas is getting a new look. Toyota Field will host its first college football game Saturday at 6...
Muscle Shoals, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Decatur High School football team will have a game with Muscle Shoals High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event. Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama...
Florence, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Florence. The Danville High School volleyball team will have a game with Central High School - Florence on October 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Lauderdale County High School volleyball team will have a game with Central High School - Florence on October 10, 2022, 11:00:00.
Trunk-R-Treat, Halloween events across the Tennessee Valley
There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley's many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!
22 dogs removed from home in north Alabama
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
Tank cylinder explodes overnight at Huntsville business
An explosion woke up several residents of the Moores Mill community overnight after officials say a tank cylinder had built-up pressure.
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured after shooting in Trinity
Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in Trinity.
Hazel Green man killed in Madison County motorcycle crash
Alabama Troopers say a Hazel Green man died early this morning in a motorcycle crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said the incident happened at about 4:50 a.m. on New Market Road near Butler Road, about eight miles north of Huntsville. Nicholas B. Waggener, 25, was injured when the 1995 Honda...
WAAY-TV
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
WAAY-TV
Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash
A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
John Oliver puts Brookside PD, AL.com in spotlight during ‘Last Week Tonight’
John Oliver put Alabama back in the spotlight during his HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” this time even praising the work of this site’s journalists covering crime in the state. The HBO host spends the half-hour discussing crime reporting, focusing on the incentives driving the outlets that...
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0