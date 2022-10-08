ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

AL.com

5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 9

DECATUR (6-1) AT HARTSELLE (8-0) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday at Hartselle’s J.P. Cain Stadium. Last week: Hartselle beat Athens 45-21 on the road. Decatur lost 42-28 at home to Muscle Shoals. The skinny: Decatur holds a 60-28-1 advantage over the Tigers, but the Red Raiders have lost four straight,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals Trojans snap Decatur’s perfect season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Top-rated Decatur hosted Head Coach Scott Basden’s one-loss Muscle Shoals team this past Friday. Two programs that were in a three-way tie for first place in Class 6A Region 7 with Hartselle last week, but the Trojans bounced back, defeating the Red Raiders 42-28. The momentum tipped in Decatur’s favor early in this game when the Red Raiders recovered the onside kick, putting them in position to score. Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman found Jayden Brown for the first touchdown of the night. The duo back again, Dickman connecting with Brown in the end zone to put Decatur up 14-0. Muscle Shoals was in need of a momentum change, and a blocked punt would do just that. The Trojans would have two blocked punts in the first half.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
High School Football PRO

Muscle Shoals, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Hazel Green man killed in Madison County motorcycle crash

Alabama Troopers say a Hazel Green man died early this morning in a motorcycle crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said the incident happened at about 4:50 a.m. on New Market Road near Butler Road, about eight miles north of Huntsville. Nicholas B. Waggener, 25, was injured when the 1995 Honda...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

New recycling carts coming to Madison County

New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama

Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash

A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
