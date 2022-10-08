Prep football: Cameron clinches 1st playoff berth in 6 years after rout of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

CAMERON — With a chance to secure a playoff berth, the Cameron football team ran wild in 57-7 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday night in Cameron.

The Comets (4-4, 4-3) totaled more than 400 rushing yards and scored four times in the third quarter to break the game open as they clinched a postseason spot for the first time since 2016.

"I just told them it wasn’t really about any opponent, we’ve set a goal to make it to the playoffs and now we’re 24 minutes away," Cameron coach Dan Henken told his team at halftime.

“I said, ‘We’ll find how much it means to you in the next 24 minutes,’ and they came out and showed it really mattered to them to make that happen."

Caden Anderon scored three touchdowns, with both Cayden Gifford and Damien Bell finding the end zone twice.

"It feels great, it feels amazing," Gifford said of qualifying for the playoffs. "It’s a one of a kind especially being our senior year like this."

It was Gifford's 85-yard burst along the sideline with just a minute left in the opening half that provided the spark for the Comets. Holding to a 16-7 lead Cameron had earned a big defensive stand as the Bulldogs (1-7, 1-5) had moved into the red zone after converting on a fourth-and-19. A holding call and then a sack on second down by Vincent Gagner pushed the Bulldogs back and they later turned it over on downs to Cameron with 1:11 left in the half.

On the next play Gifford took a pitch to the outside, got to the edge and outraced the defense putting the Comets in front 23-7 with halftime nearing.

The play opened the flood gates for the third quarter as Cameron scored four times on just nine offensive plays to lead 50-7 by the time it ended. The Comets had two scoring drives of one play each as Gifford ran in from 56 yards and Bell also burst through a hole on his way to scoring from 52. Anderson had ended Cameron's first drive of the half after three plays as he scampered in from 52, while he was also on the receiving end of a 34-yard strike from Tyson Lucas in the quarter.

Michael Kuchera added a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

With the victory the Comets have locked up a winning conference record for the first time since 2014. It's last playoff appearance came in 2016 after a 3-3 mark in the North Lakeland.

"It’s basically just a mindset," Gifford said. "You’ve got to change that in your head, refuse to lose, never give up on yourself or your teammates."

Gifford led the charge with 192 yards on 11 rushing attempts, while Bell had five for 116. Overall the Comets ran for 432 yards and six touchdowns. Lucas competed two of his six passes, but both were touchdowns to Anderson.

The defense forced three turnovers, including Alec Olson's second interception in as many weeks. Gifford, Vincent Gagner, and Kuchera each recorded sacks, with Julian Pense and Kuchera forcing fumbles. Devon Tasker had nine tackles to lead the defense, while Ethan Gifford totaled eight.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser got 69 yards rushing on 13 carries from Lawson Davis. Quarterback Cade Johnson was 3 of 8 for 38 yards and carried the ball six times for 21 yards, which included three Cameron sacks. Johnson scored the Bulldogs touchdown on a 6-yard rush two minutes into the second quarter which made the game 8-7 after the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser extra point.

Cameron is in it's third season under Henken and he took over after a stretch of three seasons where the only win in that span was the result of a forfeit.

The Comets ended their long losing streak in a three-win season in 2020, their first under Henken and in the Heart O' North Conference. A young team was only able to collect one win last season but they've broke out this year and have earned their place in the playoffs.

"It’s a long way in the last three years from where we were and where we are now," Henken said. "So much of that is just the kids believing because we have some talent and we’ve got kids working hard, they’ve just got to believe in their heart that they can compete."

The Comets will look to keep the momentum going as they head to Cumberland Friday to conclude the regular season. Both teams sit at 4-2 in the conference and third place in the final standings is on the line.