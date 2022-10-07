We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO