Family, friends celebrate life of Bakersfield businessman Majid Mojibi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi. More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club. Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his […]
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season
The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.
City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project
The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.
Bakersfield Channel
Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast
We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
15 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department has confirmed 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County so far this year. Last year, Kern Public Health officials confirmed 3 human cases for all of 2021. Delano has 19 areas where trapped mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, these are […]
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
Oaxacan community in Lamont celebrate Guelaguetza 2022
It's Guelaguetza 2022 today, a multi-cultural event, full of folkloric dances, traditional music, arts and crafts.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Apple Festival features old favorites and new events
Organizer Linda Carhart said there is a huge increase in the number of vendors participating in this year’s Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. With 103 booths, you’ll find everything from clothing, candles, candy, toys, handcrafted items, jewelry, gift items, trinkets, food, drinks, apple pies...
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
Pet of the Week: Dixie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in car accident in Mojave
The office of the Kern County Coroner has released the identification of two women who were killed in a roadway collision near the 6000 block of Phillips Road in Mojave, California.
cerrocoso.edu
Power Outage Update for Ridgecrest Campus
Update: We are happy to report that after two long days the temporary solution to energize our Ridgecrest campus is solidly in place and we will return to normal operation on Monday, October 10th. When you return to campus you will see that our two exterior stairwells from the parking...
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
