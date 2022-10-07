Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
kmyu.tv
Arches reaches full capacity every day since end of timed entrance
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Arches National Park has been reaching full capacity, forcing them to turn visitors away, every day since they ended their timed entry system on Oct. 4. On Monday, the park posted at 10 a.m. on social media that they were temporarily delaying entries into the park and that vehicles attempting to enter should return in three to five hours.
kmyu.tv
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
kmyu.tv
Year-end deals on new cars no longer reality
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Don't wait for end-of-year sales if you're looking to buy a new car; doing so in the current economy is not as easy as it once was. The days of manufacturers flooding dealerships with new cars are gone, pushing local dealerships to offer deals on current models to make way for the new year's inventory.
kmyu.tv
Orem school feasibility study lacks detail on school safety
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — At the July 12th meeting of the Orem City Council meeting, Dr. Paul McCarty, the author of Orem's controversial school split feasibility study, suggested that 12 Alpine School District buildings in Orem City would not withstand an earthquake. DEC says these schools have seismic concerns:
kmyu.tv
Democrat faces uphill climb in unseating first-term northern Utah congressman
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republican Congressman Blake Moore and Democratic challenger Rick Jones took the stage Monday in Utah’s first congressional district debate ahead of the general election next month. Moore, who was first elected in 2020, is asking voters for a second term in Washington, while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
kmyu.tv
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested in Sugar House gun incident facing aggravated assault, weapons, drugs charges
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police identified a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
kmyu.tv
Ramp from I-15 to I-80 reopens after rollover crash, fertilizer spill forced closure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rollover crash Monday morning on a ramp from I-15 to I-80 spilled fertilizer across the road and created major backups on northbound I-15 that stretched for several miles. Crews could be seen on UDOT's traffic cameras as they cleaned the fertilizer from the...
Comments / 0