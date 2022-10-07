EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO