Riverton, UT

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
MODESTO, CA
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arches reaches full capacity every day since end of timed entrance

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Arches National Park has been reaching full capacity, forcing them to turn visitors away, every day since they ended their timed entry system on Oct. 4. On Monday, the park posted at 10 a.m. on social media that they were temporarily delaying entries into the park and that vehicles attempting to enter should return in three to five hours.
TRAVEL
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Year-end deals on new cars no longer reality

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Don't wait for end-of-year sales if you're looking to buy a new car; doing so in the current economy is not as easy as it once was. The days of manufacturers flooding dealerships with new cars are gone, pushing local dealerships to offer deals on current models to make way for the new year's inventory.
UTAH STATE
Orem school feasibility study lacks detail on school safety

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — At the July 12th meeting of the Orem City Council meeting, Dr. Paul McCarty, the author of Orem's controversial school split feasibility study, suggested that 12 Alpine School District buildings in Orem City would not withstand an earthquake. DEC says these schools have seismic concerns:
OREM, UT
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
ROY, UT

