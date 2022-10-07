ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning

A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Coopertown Tobacco Barn Total Loss Ater Friday Afternoon Fire, 2 Acres Lost

COOPERTOWN TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A tobacco barn is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday afternoon. The barn is located off Hwy 49 near York Rd tucked in behind Pizza Hut. MAP The first call came into 911 at 3:12 PM. The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly but the structure was already fully involved when they arrived. Police Officers with Pleasant View and Coopertown assisted firefighters by chasing down embers and small fires in the heavenly wooded area.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
smokeybarn.com

TDOT Lane Closures Scheduled For I65 & US 431

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – TDOT is currently working on two projects involving Fog Sealing under the Enhanced Maintenance Plan, which was created to extend the life of specific roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. There are also additional projects for grading and drainage along with cutting and trimming for I65 and US 431 in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) seeks to hire 30 individuals to assist with filling positions for the County’s new Public Health/Safety buildings to be opened over the next year. The department has options for uncertified recruits as well as certified firefighters looking to make a lateral move.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Hill, TN
Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Point Landfill Responds to Litigation from City - Filing Two Motions to Dismiss Lawsuit

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

Frost Advisory Tonight into Sunday AM & Extended Forecast

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –According to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, a Frost Advisory is in effect tonight into Sunday morning for all of Middle Tennessee. WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee....
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillesevereweather.com

🆕 Forecast Change: Frost Advisory Overnight.

Cover or shelter beloved frost sensitive plants. Advisory is technically for overnight, 1 AM to 9 AM. Coldest temps will last for a few hours around sunrise. We do not think it’ll freeze but it’ll be close. Models came in about three degrees colder overnight. BNA’s low went...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for Clarksville overnight

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 36 tonight in Clarksville, the NWS advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy