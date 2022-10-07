Read full article on original website
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
smokeybarn.com
Coopertown Tobacco Barn Total Loss Ater Friday Afternoon Fire, 2 Acres Lost
COOPERTOWN TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A tobacco barn is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday afternoon. The barn is located off Hwy 49 near York Rd tucked in behind Pizza Hut. MAP The first call came into 911 at 3:12 PM. The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly but the structure was already fully involved when they arrived. Police Officers with Pleasant View and Coopertown assisted firefighters by chasing down embers and small fires in the heavenly wooded area.
smokeybarn.com
TDOT Lane Closures Scheduled For I65 & US 431
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – TDOT is currently working on two projects involving Fog Sealing under the Enhanced Maintenance Plan, which was created to extend the life of specific roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. There are also additional projects for grading and drainage along with cutting and trimming for I65 and US 431 in Robertson County.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings
Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) seeks to hire 30 individuals to assist with filling positions for the County’s new Public Health/Safety buildings to be opened over the next year. The department has options for uncertified recruits as well as certified firefighters looking to make a lateral move.
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Point Landfill Responds to Litigation from City - Filing Two Motions to Dismiss Lawsuit
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.
mainstreetmaury.com
Cat fight cut short: Giles County downs Columbia in shortened non-region tilt
Giles County and Columbia Central’s contest ended prematurely on Friday night due to a scuffle in the fourth quarter that led to five personal foul penalties between the two teams and the officials ending the contest with under seven minutes to play and the Bobcats leading 49-28. No players...
smokeybarn.com
Frost Advisory Tonight into Sunday AM & Extended Forecast
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –According to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, a Frost Advisory is in effect tonight into Sunday morning for all of Middle Tennessee. WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee....
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
2 brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run in South Nashville
One person has died after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
nashvillesevereweather.com
🆕 Forecast Change: Frost Advisory Overnight.
Cover or shelter beloved frost sensitive plants. Advisory is technically for overnight, 1 AM to 9 AM. Coldest temps will last for a few hours around sunrise. We do not think it’ll freeze but it’ll be close. Models came in about three degrees colder overnight. BNA’s low went...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for Clarksville overnight
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 36 tonight in Clarksville, the NWS advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
Clarksville road sees 321 crashes so far this year
Crashes on Tiny Town Rd. have increased year after year, but police said the road hasn't become more dangerous.
One killed in hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road
One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike.
mtsunews.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to ‘shape future generations,’ UNC historian tells MTSU audience￼
The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn’t build these monuments to spite Northerners. For...
Man beaten with metal pipe underneath downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge dies days after attack
The victim in a brutal downtown Nashville attack has now died several days later.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
