Read full article on original website
Related
8 things you might have missed during Weekend 1 at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Embedded content contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised. With six days of music, nine stages and back-to-back to performances, it's impossible to catch every moment of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. KVUE had boots on the ground all three days during Weekend...
KVUE
Paramore brings headliner energy to their ACL Fest set
AUSTIN, Texas — The thing about Paramore is it feels like they haven’t aged a day. At their first-ever Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Sunday night, they brought the millennial nostalgia in full force. It felt like a 2007 Warped Tour, in the best way. With...
Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year
AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.
Aly & AJ keep it cool at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Aly & AJ played the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the first time - but you’d never guess it from their set. With their matching denim-on-denim outfits and beachy waves, the sisters were the embodiment of California cool. They were confident, casual and didn’t seem to pay much mind to whether or not the crowd knew who they were.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Chicks get political at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — There was an overarching theme to The Chicks' headlining set during Weekend 1 of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. It was evident before the band even took the stage, when clips from The Runaways, Heart, Blondie and 4 Non Blondes played on the screens before giving way to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "Bad Reputation."
'I've been looking forward to it for a long time': Austin band Luna Luna talks playing their first ACL Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival has bands from all over the country take the stage, but there are also some local bands performing over the next two weekends. Luna Luna is a four-person band that has been based in Austin for more than a year...
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world. Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVUE
Food truck owners looking forward to ACL Weekend 2 after successful start
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people descended on Zilker Park last weekend for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many of those people bought food from the various local vendors. "We did about 140% of our sales that what we were expecting to do from last year," Faraz Vohra,...
Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige
AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
KVUE
Austin man finishes 586th cycling class, setting record
Jesse Guyer set a record for indoor cycling classes in a year. Meanwhile, another rider in Houston is chasing the same goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
2022 ACL Music Festival: What to know before you go
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Before you head out to the fest, there's a lot of information you'll want to brush up on. Below, we broke down the answers to some frequently asked questions about ACL Fest.
Headed to ACL? Register to vote with HeadCount!
AUSTIN, Texas — Headed to the Austin City Limits Music Festival? Check your voter registration status!. This year, HeadCount will be at both weekends of the festival to make sure attendees are registered to vote. "The deadline to register in Texas is on Oct. 11, so we'll only be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond
AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer. In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely.
Austin Sit-y Limits: You can stream ACL Fest 2022 from home via Hulu
AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you don't like crowds or just didn't feel like shelling out a few hundred bucks, this year, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Hulu have you covered. Earlier this year, Hulu announced that it would serve as the official streaming partner for Austin-based C3...
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0