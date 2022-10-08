AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO