Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap

epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
ComicBook
Namor the Sub-Mariner's New Marvel Series Introduces Old Man Namor (Exclusive)
Old Man Namor makes his official debut in Namor: Conquered Shores. The upcoming Marvel miniseries comes from former Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Pasqual Ferry, and it finds Namor still ruling over the planet 100 years in the future. However, one change to the Marvel Universe is the majority of Earth is now underwater, which is a major advantage to someone who thrives in the water. Since this is a possible future in the Marvel Universe, that means readers to see a seasoned Namor, in the same vein as other alternate stories like Old Man Logan.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Gizmodo
Marvel's 2023 Promises a Summer of Symbiotes and the Fall of X
Whether it’s for the silver screen or pen and ink, Marvel uses the season of Comic-Con to tee up the big stories they’ve got cooking. San Diego Comic-Con in July saw the House of Ideas build up to comic arcs involving the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, and this weekend’s New York Comic-Con focused on the other heavy hitters in the comics. Let’s dig in, shall we?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
msn.com
MCU fans try to make sense of ‘She-Hulk’s massive bombshell that affects all superheroes
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. So there’s a lot for us to unpack in the latest, and penultimate, episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Obviously, there’s the Daredevil of it all, but let’s not overlook the shocking cliffhanger which saw Intelligentsia successfully turn the public against Shulkie. And then there’s the matter of a huge reveal that affects every single superhero in the franchise which was just thrown out there in the space of a single line.
Collider
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Slate
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
Who is Man-Thing - the powers, enemies, and history of the Werewolf By Night Marvel monster
Soon the MCU will burn at the Man-Thing's touch - but what the hell is Man-Thing and what's his surprising connection to Captain America?
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
IGN
Marvel Unveils Life-Size Black Panther and Loki Wax Statues at NYCC 2022
The MCU is headed to Madame Tussauds New York, and Marvel is giving fans a taste of the new exhibit at New York Comic-Con. Marvel's NYCC booth features two life-size wax statues from the Madame Tussauds exhibit, including one depicting Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and a newly revealed statue of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Get a closer look at both statues, along with all the other goodies at the Marvel booth, in the slideshow gallery below:
Marvel's "Werewolf By Night" Is Here, And Everyone's In Agreement That It's One Of The Best Things The MCU Has Done
With standout performances from Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and the introduction of Man-Thing, Marvel knocks it out of the park with their first TV special, Werewolf by Night.
wegotthiscovered.com
7 Marvel characters Ewan McGregor could play to perfection in the MCU
It was rumored last week that Marvel Studios was in talks to recast the character Thaddeus Ross after William Hurt. the actor who brought the antagonist to life in past films, died. And if such rumors are true, it could very well be the most historic casting that Marvel’s eponymous cinematic franchise has ever accomplished; indeed, the whispers of Harrison Ford being attached to Ross’s character are enough to send generations of fans into a frenzy.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
