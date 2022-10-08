ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

What Erling Haaland is doing in Premier League is ‘crazy’, Jurgen Klopp admits

Jurgen Klopp believes “nobody in the world” can cope with what Erling Haaland is doing at Manchester City.The football star already has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Premier League champions this season, a record that the Liverpool boss says is “crazy”.“Nobody in the world can cope with Haaland’s situation at the moment,” Klopp admitted ahead of his club’s fixture against Arsenal.“It’s crazy what he’s doing... he’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘upset’ with Erling Haaland for scoring just once vs SouthamptonJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
Daily Mail

Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio: Maurizio Sarri's side climb up to third in Serie A thanks to goals by Matias Vecino, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile

Lazio have climbed up to third in Serie A after a comfortable 4-0 win over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. Maurizio Sarri's side started strongly and eventually took the lead through midfielder Matias Vecino who headed the ball in at the near-post from Mattia Zaccagni's corner after 11 minutes.
CBS Sports

Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action

The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Yardbarker

“The way we play is changing” – Liverpool legend identifies Klopp’s tactical shift which is causing huge problems

Liverpool legend John Barnes has identified the biggest problem for his old club right now as they go through something of a transitional period under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds look a long way from being the team that came so close to a quadruple last season, with yesterday’s defeat away to Arsenal leaving them 10th in the Premier League table, with just two wins out of eight games played.
NBC Sports

Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third

Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.
