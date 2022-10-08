Read full article on original website
What Erling Haaland is doing in Premier League is ‘crazy’, Jurgen Klopp admits
Jurgen Klopp believes “nobody in the world” can cope with what Erling Haaland is doing at Manchester City.The football star already has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Premier League champions this season, a record that the Liverpool boss says is “crazy”.“Nobody in the world can cope with Haaland’s situation at the moment,” Klopp admitted ahead of his club’s fixture against Arsenal.“It’s crazy what he’s doing... he’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘upset’ with Erling Haaland for scoring just once vs SouthamptonJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch
Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1. Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Schmeichel, Dalot, Rabiot, Gakpo, Jota, Abraham
Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being offered an escape route out of Manchester United in the shape of a potential move to Inter Miami, the club owned by former team-mate David Beckham. (Star) Nice's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 35, could be on the move again in the January transfer...
Liverpool Defender Aims to End Career at Club
A Liverpool fan favourite defender has set his sights on ending his career at the club, despite only recently turning 23
Soccer-'I am sure more goals will come' - Ten Hag tips Ronaldo to rediscover scoring form
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said he believed Cristiano Ronaldo could build on his first Premier League goal of the season in the 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday and find his prolific form again.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
New video emerges of Alisson & Klopp that speaks volumes over the Henderson/Maghaeles incident
There’s all sort of rumours doing the rounds on social media over the past 24 hours over what was said between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Maghaeles, now one twitter user has posted a video pointing to Jurgen Klopp and Alisson’s reaction. We’re not going to jump to any...
FIFA 23 OTW guide to dynamic Haaland, Mane and Rudiger cards
Lewandowski and Jesus also make the FIFA 23 OTW cards list
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio: Maurizio Sarri's side climb up to third in Serie A thanks to goals by Matias Vecino, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile
Lazio have climbed up to third in Serie A after a comfortable 4-0 win over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. Maurizio Sarri's side started strongly and eventually took the lead through midfielder Matias Vecino who headed the ball in at the near-post from Mattia Zaccagni's corner after 11 minutes.
Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action
The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Soccer-Fulham's Silva fumes over handball decisions in loss at West Ham
LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fulham manager Marco Silva felt West Ham United's last two goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat should not have stood as Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio were guilty of handballs.
Ex-Inter Defender Daniele Adani: “Edin Dzeko An Effective Backup & Simone Inzaghi Will Have A Lot To Think About When Romelu Lukaku Back”
Former Inter defender Daniele Adani feels that Edin Dzeko is proving himself to be a solid backup option in attack and can also give coach Simone Inzaghi a real decision to make going forward. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai Radio, Adani praised the Bosnian for his performances so far this...
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s gamble didn’t pay off - Danny Murphy
Liverpool's tactics against Arsenal were always going to trade risk versus reward, and I don't see Jurgen Klopp sticking with them against Manchester City next weekend. When I saw Klopp had gone with the same 4-2-3-1 formation he used to beat Rangers on Tuesday, I knew it was going to be a high-scoring game at Emirates Stadium.
“The way we play is changing” – Liverpool legend identifies Klopp’s tactical shift which is causing huge problems
Liverpool legend John Barnes has identified the biggest problem for his old club right now as they go through something of a transitional period under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds look a long way from being the team that came so close to a quadruple last season, with yesterday’s defeat away to Arsenal leaving them 10th in the Premier League table, with just two wins out of eight games played.
Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues
LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third
Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.
