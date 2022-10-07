LOS ANGELES -- The left-field bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium kept opening up to a new arm that would introduce itself to a national audience this postseason. First it was Evan Phillips, released by a last-place Baltimore Orioles team just 14 months ago. Then Alex Vesia, originally obtained in a minor trade from the cash-strapped Miami Marlins. Then Brusdar Graterol, the most famous among them largely because of his nickname ("Bazooka"). And then Chris Martin, whose acquisition from the Chicago Cubs in late July barely made headlines.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO