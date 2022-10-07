Read full article on original website
MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1
We're down to eight teams inthe 2022 postseasonafter four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. ThePhiladelphia Philliesbeat the defending championAtlanta Bravesin the first game of the division series...
MLB division series: Previews, live updates and takeaways from Day 1
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK -- - With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of "Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets.
Padres eliminate Mets, secure NLDS date with rival Dodgers
NEW YORK -- San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove knew Sunday was the biggest start of his life and felt sick to his stomach all day. The stakes were high. A winner-takes-all playoff finale pitching in front of a hostile New York City crowd at Citi Field. San Diego needed a strong start from the righty after the team struggled in Game 2 against theNew York Mets.
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
Julio Urias to start Game 1 of NLDS for Los Angeles Dodgers
LOS ANGELES --Julio Urias, who thrust himself into the Cy Young discussion with another dominant season as a full-time starting pitcher, will get the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, opposing theSan Diego Padres' Mike Clevinger. Clayton Kershaw will face former...
Dodgers' closer-by-committee approach halts Padres
LOS ANGELES -- The left-field bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium kept opening up to a new arm that would introduce itself to a national audience this postseason. First it was Evan Phillips, released by a last-place Baltimore Orioles team just 14 months ago. Then Alex Vesia, originally obtained in a minor trade from the cash-strapped Miami Marlins. Then Brusdar Graterol, the most famous among them largely because of his nickname ("Bazooka"). And then Chris Martin, whose acquisition from the Chicago Cubs in late July barely made headlines.
Dodgers leave RHP Craig Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres
LOS ANGELES -- Craig Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star with 394 career saves, was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster on Tuesday, a somewhat expected outcome given his season-long struggles in the ninth inning. The Dodgers are expected to go with a closer-by-committee this month, beginning with a...
Midges invade stadium ahead of Los Angeles Chargers-Cleveland Browns clash
CLEVELAND -- The Lake Erie midges are back. The flying, mosquito-like insects -- which thankfully don't bite -- were swarming around FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday leading up to the Cleveland Browns' Week 5 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Players from both the Browns and Chargers were seen swatting away...
Brewers’ Stearns: Hader trade hurt team more than expected
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Tuesday the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central on...
What to watch in Rangers-Lightning, Kings-Knights on ESPN
The 2022-23 NHL regular season has finally arrived, with an opening night doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN+. Tuesday's action includes a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET), and a nightcap between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle
Bills, Cowboys, Ravens among Week 5's top NFL Twitter trolls
From historic blowouts to surprising upsets and more, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has been one for the books. The first took place in London, as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off for the first game of the day. Green Bay's international debut was...
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
LA Galaxy top Houston Dynamo to complete late-season surge
Riqui Puig and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a goal one minute apart in the first half to lift the visiting LA Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Puig scored in the 31st minute, Hernandez answered in the 32nd,...
