Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
Despite loss, St. John Bosco finds itself in familiar territory – in control of destiny
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Not a lot went St. John Bosco's way on Friday at Santa Ana Bowl, home of the defending national champion Mater Dei Monarchs. In their 17-7 loss for essentially a Trinity League title, the Braves struggled to find an edge in any phase of the game. There were miscues, missed ...
Game day updates: Central Catholic 46, Whitmer 16 — Final
For more on the shooting at Whitmer High School, click here. Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. This story will be updated after each quarter FOURTH QUARTER With 6:51 left in the game, a flurry of gunshots came from behind the home bleachers at Whitmer Memorial Stadium, causing the players and spectators to run for cover.
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
