Here are updates from Friday's high school football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. This story will be updated after each quarter FOURTH QUARTER With 6:51 left in the game, a flurry of gunshots came from behind the home bleachers at Whitmer Memorial Stadium, causing the players and spectators to run for cover.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO