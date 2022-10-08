ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

theadvocate.com

Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win

It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
SLAUGHTER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry

Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern overpowers Prairie View with 35 unanswered points in second half

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — It was homecoming for Southern coach Eric Dooley at Prairie View on Saturday, where he built a winning program the previous four years. In the second half came the arrival of the Jaguars team that Southern bargained for when the school brought him back as head coach. Southern put it all together in a second half in which it outscored the Panthers 35-0 for a 45-13 victory at Blackshear Field.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
theadvocate.com

What we learned from Southern's dominant victory over Prairie View on Saturday

It took a few games for Eric Dooley’s offense to come together, and the timing couldn’t have been better against one of the best defenses in the SWAC. The Jaguars offense did some scuffling in the first half but dominated the final two quarters with four touchdowns while stopping the home team cold and scoring its sixth TD. Clearly there were some halftime adjustments that took hold, especially defensively, as the Jaguars did a better job of containing Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge

Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind the offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win against the Tigers.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown

Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary's Silman competes with the pros at Pebble Beach

Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25. The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired...
ZACHARY, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers' coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to LSU's disastrous start against Tennessee

The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
KNOXVILLE, TN
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mediafeed.org

Louisiana State University will cost you this much

Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
BATON ROUGE, LA

