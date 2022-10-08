ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win

It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
SLAUGHTER, LA
Daily Mail

Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has a problem with slow starts. What’s at the root of the issue?

Halfway through the season, LSU has a critical issue. For multiple reasons, the Tigers have gotten off to slow starts in all four of their Power Five games. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter and they haven’t led at halftime, forcing them to make comebacks because of their inability to take early leads.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders

The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7

During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU roundtable: Evaluating the 4-2 start, Brian Kelly's first year and what comes next

Halfway through the regular season is a good time to pause and evaluate where things stand for LSU. The Tigers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference as they head to Florida this Saturday. They won come-from-behind games over Mississippi State and Auburn. They also dropped a messy season opener and are coming off a 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Oct. 12, 2022

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022

The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Blackjack table at Baton Rouge casino donating portion of winnings

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some winnings at downtown Baton Rouge’s Hollywood Casino blackjack table this month will go to a good cause at a local hospital. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hollywood Casino will have a blackjack table dedicated to donating 5% of winnings to Woman’s Hospital, according to casino officials. The money donated will go to breast cancer outreach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting Oct. 10 in Donaldsonville. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets about 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

