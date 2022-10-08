ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Cougars down Notre Dame in straight sets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln played a strong game defensively and serving the ball to take a straight-set victory over Notre Dame in high school volleyball by the scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-17 Tuesday night at Angelo Basile Court. Alli Bragg led the way for the Cougars...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Senior Night is Senior's night as Polar Bears sweep RCB

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s boys and girls soccer teams couldn’t have gotten much better results Tuesday night against Robert C. Byrd. The Polar Bears came away with two shutout wins and one Big 10 Conference championship — all while honoring their star-studded senior classes.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport sweeps Lincoln on Cougars' senior night

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With a major sectional game against University looming on Wednesday, the first part of Tuesday’s match went according to plan for the Bridgeport Indians as they built a 3-0 lead and were able to take their starters out. But Lincoln did its best...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

SH co-ed, B-U boys soccer teams earn wins

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 1-0, in co-ed soccer action on Tuesday evening. South Harrison (3-9-2) continues a busy stretch of three home games in three days against Herbert Hoover on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
LOST CREEK, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Shinnston, WV
Shinnston, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Football
WVNews

WVU needs a run game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In his fourth season as a head coach at West Virginia, if Neal Brown’s offense has established any reality, it is that to win football games his team has to be capable of producing at least 100 yards on the ground. Facts back...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon Mayor dons the LC Blue and Grey after losing wager

Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards graciously welcomed Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner to Weston City Hall so he could put on the blue and grey after Lewis County High School beat Buckhannon-Upshur High School in last Friday night’s football game. It was Homecoming for LCHS, and the Minutemen won 35-34. The...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

FSHS 25 RCB 5.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s boys and girls soccer teams couldn’t have gott…
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cougars#Lincoln
WVNews

Roy Blake Jr.

WESTON — Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Jr.

DOVER, DE — Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Jr., 83, passed away at home on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a valiant three year struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born on August 6, 1939, in Weston, WV, son of Geraldine Furman Hinzman and Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Ralph grew up with three siblings and shared many stories of those times. He and his childhood sweetheart, Twyla McCue Hinzman met at and graduated from Weston High School (‘57), attended WVU, then transferred to and graduated from Glenville State College in 1961. In 1960, the couple married and moved to Charleston, WV where Ralph’s librarian career had begun and where daughter Rebecca Kay was born in 1962.
WESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Bush, Slaughter crowned Homecoming King and Queen

It was a busy, fun week for Lewis County High School as they carried out Homecoming activities and events, ending with the Homecoming Dance held Saturday, Oct. 8. Reigning over the dance were the king and queen, Trenton Bush and Sidney Slaughter, who were crowned at the Friday night Homecoming football game against B-U High School.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Connie Ault

MASONTOWN — Connie Louise Ault, 68, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at WV Caring in Elkins. She was born on May 30, 1954, in Morgantown, a daughter of Alexander Joseph and the late Hazel Mae (Trickett) Sobol.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

Janice Burnett Tyler

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Independence water project close to getting started

NEWBURG — The Independence water line extension project could be moving ahead soon, Newburg Council learned last week. Sheena Hunt, director of Region Six Planning and Development Council, which is helping the town with the project, told Newburg Council last week that the town’s critical needs application to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council was submitted last month and has been recommended for approval.
NEWBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy