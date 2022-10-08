Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cougars down Notre Dame in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln played a strong game defensively and serving the ball to take a straight-set victory over Notre Dame in high school volleyball by the scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-17 Tuesday night at Angelo Basile Court. Alli Bragg led the way for the Cougars...
WVNews
Senior Night is Senior's night as Polar Bears sweep RCB
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s boys and girls soccer teams couldn’t have gotten much better results Tuesday night against Robert C. Byrd. The Polar Bears came away with two shutout wins and one Big 10 Conference championship — all while honoring their star-studded senior classes.
WVNews
Bridgeport sweeps Lincoln on Cougars' senior night
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With a major sectional game against University looming on Wednesday, the first part of Tuesday’s match went according to plan for the Bridgeport Indians as they built a 3-0 lead and were able to take their starters out. But Lincoln did its best...
WVNews
SH co-ed, B-U boys soccer teams earn wins
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 1-0, in co-ed soccer action on Tuesday evening. South Harrison (3-9-2) continues a busy stretch of three home games in three days against Herbert Hoover on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Defending national champs Glenville State picked to win MEC women's basketball title
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State was voted to win the 2023 Mountain East Conference title in women’s basketball after a vote conducted by the league’s 12 head coaches. The Pioneers received eight first-place votes and 118 points during preseason voting.
WVNews
WVU needs a run game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In his fourth season as a head coach at West Virginia, if Neal Brown’s offense has established any reality, it is that to win football games his team has to be capable of producing at least 100 yards on the ground. Facts back...
WVNews
Buckhannon Mayor dons the LC Blue and Grey after losing wager
Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards graciously welcomed Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner to Weston City Hall so he could put on the blue and grey after Lewis County High School beat Buckhannon-Upshur High School in last Friday night’s football game. It was Homecoming for LCHS, and the Minutemen won 35-34. The...
WVNews
FSHS 25 RCB 5.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s boys and girls soccer teams couldn’t have gott…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
BHS #12 Serves (1).jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Much like a kill by Jenna Wood ended Bridgeport’s first match,…
WVNews
WVU Rifle team members set for international competition, will miss four Mountaineer matchups
Junior Tal Engler, sophomore Natalie Perrin and senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team are set to compete at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation’s (ISSF) World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from Oct. 12-25. Engler will be competing for Israel, while Perrin and Tucker will represent...
WVNews
Roy Blake Jr.
WESTON — Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
WVNews
Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Jr.
DOVER, DE — Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Jr., 83, passed away at home on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a valiant three year struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born on August 6, 1939, in Weston, WV, son of Geraldine Furman Hinzman and Ralph Bailey Hinzman, Ralph grew up with three siblings and shared many stories of those times. He and his childhood sweetheart, Twyla McCue Hinzman met at and graduated from Weston High School (‘57), attended WVU, then transferred to and graduated from Glenville State College in 1961. In 1960, the couple married and moved to Charleston, WV where Ralph’s librarian career had begun and where daughter Rebecca Kay was born in 1962.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, mother of 4, Carbide worker in WWII, star basketball player, passes at age 101
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully among her family Friday, October 7, 2022, at the age of 101. She was the daughter of the late Vergie Dae Shock and Victor Ahva Shock, of Anmoore, WV, and the sister of the late Manvern Floyd Shock of New Port Richey, FL.
WVNews
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacef…
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education sets superintendent goals Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education members on Tuesday set their annual goals for the superintendent. Board members brought ideas of their own to the meeting for discussion.
WVNews
Bush, Slaughter crowned Homecoming King and Queen
It was a busy, fun week for Lewis County High School as they carried out Homecoming activities and events, ending with the Homecoming Dance held Saturday, Oct. 8. Reigning over the dance were the king and queen, Trenton Bush and Sidney Slaughter, who were crowned at the Friday night Homecoming football game against B-U High School.
WVNews
Connie Ault
MASONTOWN — Connie Louise Ault, 68, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at WV Caring in Elkins. She was born on May 30, 1954, in Morgantown, a daughter of Alexander Joseph and the late Hazel Mae (Trickett) Sobol.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council votes against acquiring BB&T Building after heated exchange
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont City Council voted against tentatively acquiring the old BB&T Building on Fairmont Avenue after a heated exchange between Mayor Tom Mainella and Councilman Barry Bledsoe. Council voted 5-4 against a contingent purchase of the building — located at 120 Fairmont Ave. —...
WVNews
Janice Burnett Tyler
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
WVNews
Independence water project close to getting started
NEWBURG — The Independence water line extension project could be moving ahead soon, Newburg Council learned last week. Sheena Hunt, director of Region Six Planning and Development Council, which is helping the town with the project, told Newburg Council last week that the town’s critical needs application to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council was submitted last month and has been recommended for approval.
Comments / 0