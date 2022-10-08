ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Brat Hilton
4d ago

They need to replace the staff and Texas needs mandatory spay amd neuter laws. Shut the breeders down and stop selling or giving away pets.

Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
3d ago

BARC THIS one especially NEEDS to clean House WITH THE employees and manager. or Just shut it down all together. Their motto is KILLING INNOCENT dogs not giving them a chance to be rescued or transfer them. channel 2 channel 13 channel 11 all Needs to go there and asking questions where's peta. when you NEED THEM. MURDERS at BARC. KILLING INNOCENT dog's cat's puppies and kittens

nunnya bizness
4d ago

God help these dogs and this generation and our country- where everything is just easily disposable 😢

The Daily South

Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Milo, your next top model!

7-month-old Milo is a young, happy puppy with an energetic attitude – a vibrant personality that goes perfectly with his speckled coat!. A black-and-white wonder, Milo loves modeling costumes and won’t chew on his clothes. He is always in the mood for a good adventure and is very curious, putting his nose to work to test out his keen sense of smell. He will need to be trained but he’s already learning how to sit!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇

RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
RICHMOND, TX
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room: The cases that changed the people of Houston

Harris County – Thousands of boxes live in the Harris County criminal exhibits archive. But each boxes contains the story of innocent people, violent criminals and how their lives were forever altered. Check out the graphic below to look at who is being profiled in Season One of The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Nurse who cared for baby for six months in NICU named his godmother

(HOUSTON) — Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad’s life by his side as his godmother.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX

