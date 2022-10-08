Read full article on original website
Brat Hilton
4d ago
They need to replace the staff and Texas needs mandatory spay amd neuter laws. Shut the breeders down and stop selling or giving away pets.
Reply
6
Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
3d ago
BARC THIS one especially NEEDS to clean House WITH THE employees and manager. or Just shut it down all together. Their motto is KILLING INNOCENT dogs not giving them a chance to be rescued or transfer them. channel 2 channel 13 channel 11 all Needs to go there and asking questions where's peta. when you NEED THEM. MURDERS at BARC. KILLING INNOCENT dog's cat's puppies and kittens
Reply
3
nunnya bizness
4d ago
God help these dogs and this generation and our country- where everything is just easily disposable 😢
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Milo, your next top model!
7-month-old Milo is a young, happy puppy with an energetic attitude – a vibrant personality that goes perfectly with his speckled coat!. A black-and-white wonder, Milo loves modeling costumes and won’t chew on his clothes. He is always in the mood for a good adventure and is very curious, putting his nose to work to test out his keen sense of smell. He will need to be trained but he’s already learning how to sit!
'Completely shameless' | Video shows porch pirate steal Houston couple's wedding mementos
HOUSTON — For any newlywed couple, saying “I do” should be one of the happiest days of their lives. However, there’s a couple in Houston whose special day now carries a bitter reality. Katie and Max Degwitz were recently married in Sedona, Arizona. Their priceless and...
Click2Houston.com
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
Click2Houston.com
Allergies, pollen and mold: This is how to check how bad it is right now in the Houston area🤧
HOUSTON – Have your allergies been bad lately? If you’re noticing changes and are wondering about the situation in our area, there are plenty of places that share information about pollen, mold and air quality in the Houston area. You can always get the readings here from KPRC...
12newsnow.com
Husband of missing Alvin woman asks Southeast Texans for help
12News spoke with the husband of a missing woman from Alvin who has ties to orange. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds has been missing since September 22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
Watch: Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room: The cases that changed the people of Houston
Harris County – Thousands of boxes live in the Harris County criminal exhibits archive. But each boxes contains the story of innocent people, violent criminals and how their lives were forever altered. Check out the graphic below to look at who is being profiled in Season One of The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nurse who cared for baby for six months in NICU named his godmother
(HOUSTON) — Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad’s life by his side as his godmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
Don't be alarmed | Here's why you could hear bombs being detonated today
PASADENA, Texas — Don’t be alarmed if you hear several loud booms in the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon. The Pasadena Police Department said it will be conducting a bomb exercise at its police range on Genoa-Red Bluff. The exercise will start at 2 p.m. and consist of six...
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangers
October 9, 2022 - A woman was hit by a vehicle outside of Heart nightclub in Houston just after 1:30 a.m. As the victim was laying on the ground, someone decided to record a video and send it via 'Air Drop', to other iPhone users in the vicinity of the accident.
Click2Houston.com
Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
A spokesperson for Hidalgo's campaign denied the claims.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Comments / 8