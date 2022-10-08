Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv dismisses ‘nonsense’ Kremlin investigation into Crimea bridge attack
Five Russian citizens among arrests as part of FSB investigation, according to Russian media
KTVZ
A failed truce renewal in Yemen could further complicate US-Saudi relations
After a rare six months of relative calm, Yemen’s warring sides last week failed to renew a truce deal, with calls from the United Nations for an extension falling on deaf ears. With one side backed by Iran and the other by Saudi Arabia, it remains to be seen...
KTVZ
Biden says Putin ‘totally miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine but is a ‘rational actor’
President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 11: Ukraine, Rail strike, Trump, School shootings, Speeding
If you’re planning to take a trip this winter, now’s the time to pounce on the best prices available for airfares. Some travel experts recommend securing holiday flights before Halloween because prices typically increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer. Here’s what else you need to know to Get...
NFL・
KTVZ
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes
Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south, while welcoming the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington.
KTVZ
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel — except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel. Except, that is, in one country: China. After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have...
First, ‘Nazis’, now ‘terrorists’: Putin’s latest campaign stems from desperation | Simon Smith
In their vicious efforts to extinguish Ukraine, the Russians have reached an unprecedented state of weakness and cluelessness, says former Ukraine ambassador Simon Smith
KTVZ
What is China’s Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the...
First Thing: WHO chief urges action to tackle ‘devastating’ long Covid
Calls for sustained efforts to help people experiencing ‘prolonged suffering’. Plus, Saudi Arabia to face consequences
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
Polish oil pipe hit by leak as EU ministers tackle energy crisis
WARSAW/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A leak on a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe added to concerns about energy security on Wednesday, while European Union ministers worked on proposals to address the fuel crisis facing the continent heading into winter.
KTVZ
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
KTVZ
Israel and Lebanon reach historic agreement, paving the way to potentially rich gas exploration
Israel and Lebanon have reached a historic agreement, leaders on each side said separately on Tuesday, settling a years-long maritime border dispute involving major oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean. The United States has been trying to broker a deal between the neighboring countries over the 860-square-kilometer (332-square-mile) area...
KTVZ
PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia
Golf goes overseas this week except for two main tours. The PGA Tour returns to Japan for the Zozo Championship. LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia. The European tour is in Spain for another week. The two domestic events are the SAS Championship in North Carolina on the PGA Tour Champions. The other is the Ladies European Tour. It goes to New York as part of the Aramco Team series. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are in Japan. Matt Fitzpatrick is at Valderrama as the defending champion in Spain. The LPGA Tour is off before heading to Asia next week.
GOLF・
KTVZ
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies — the largest of its kind — has complicated results, and it’s left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer. “I think the most important message is that colon cancer screening is effective, and...
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
KTVZ
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
KTVZ
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year,...
KTVZ
TikTok wants to open warehouses
While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon’s playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
