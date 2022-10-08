ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

AFP

Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south, while welcoming the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington. 
KTVZ

What is China’s Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the...
CHINA
KTVZ

Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier

The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
POTUS
KTVZ

PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia

Golf goes overseas this week except for two main tours. The PGA Tour returns to Japan for the Zozo Championship. LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia. The European tour is in Spain for another week. The two domestic events are the SAS Championship in North Carolina on the PGA Tour Champions. The other is the Ladies European Tour. It goes to New York as part of the Aramco Team series. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are in Japan. Matt Fitzpatrick is at Valderrama as the defending champion in Spain. The LPGA Tour is off before heading to Asia next week.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
PROTESTS
KTVZ

DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning

The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year,...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

TikTok wants to open warehouses

While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon’s playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

