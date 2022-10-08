Read full article on original website
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Not Pleased With Refs in Virginia Tech Game
The Pitt Panthers had some questionable calls against them in Week 6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
2 Peters Township football players pushing toward success at a bakery
Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
Pitt G Dior Johnson Suspended Following Felony Assault Charges
The Pitt Panthers guard was charged for an incident last month.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested
According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
Lincoln High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
ELLWOOD CITY – Lincoln High School has announced its Homecoming Court for 2022. The king will be crowned at a schoolwide pep rally on Oct. 14, and the queen will be crowned that evening at halftime of the football game versus the Beaver Falls Tigers. The Homecoming game will...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
rmusentrymedia.com
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PERSPECTIVE: At conservative schools, anti-critical race theory still looms large
In November 2021, parents and alumni of Grove City College, created a petition accusing GCC of "mission drift" by inviting guest speaker Dr. Jemar Tisby. As college students have returned to campus, anti-critical race theory efforts are in high gear, asserting that the legal academic concept poses a “threat” to conservative Christian colleges and other higher learning institutions.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos
Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9
This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
Alan Jackson postpones concert in Pittsburgh this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country singer Alan Jackson has postponed his concert in Pittsburgh this weekend.The show was scheduled for Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. A release from the arena said Jackson is "dealing with some health issues related to the neurological condition he's been living with for several years.""I hoped I'd be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans," Jackson said in the release. "I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time." If you have tickets, hold onto them. They will be honored for the new concert date in 2023 when it is officially announced. More information will be sent to ticketholders.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
