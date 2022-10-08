ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested

According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
rmusentrymedia.com

BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
MOON, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

PERSPECTIVE: At conservative schools, anti-critical race theory still looms large

In November 2021, parents and alumni of Grove City College, created a petition accusing GCC of "mission drift" by inviting guest speaker Dr. Jemar Tisby. As college students have returned to campus, anti-critical race theory efforts are in high gear, asserting that the legal academic concept poses a “threat” to conservative Christian colleges and other higher learning institutions.
GROVE CITY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9

This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Alan Jackson postpones concert in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country singer Alan Jackson has postponed his concert in Pittsburgh this weekend.The show was scheduled for Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. A release from the arena said Jackson is "dealing with some health issues related to the neurological condition he's been living with for several years.""I hoped I'd be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans," Jackson said in the release. "I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time." If you have tickets, hold onto them. They will be honored for the new concert date in 2023 when it is officially announced. More information will be sent to ticketholders.
PITTSBURGH, PA

