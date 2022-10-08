Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders Win Western Conference
SCOTTSBLUFF – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team defeated Scottsbluff 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 in the championship game to win the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Scottsbluff High School. Sidney, who entered the tournament as the top seed, began with pool play at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Pool A...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach's tenure five games into his third losing season
Shippensburg football: Raiders outscored WCU for victory
Shippensburg’s Raiders outscored the West Chester Golden Rams 20-13 Saturday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at John Farrell Stadium. SU’s football team scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to pick up an exciting comeback win over the Golden Rams. How it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders swim team falls to Huskies
The Raiders women swim team competed against Bloomsburg in a home dual meet on Saturday afternoon but fell to the Huskies, 146-58, at Donald N. Miller Pool. Sophomore Allie Keeling (Redlands, Cal./Redlands) claimed an event victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle, completing her swim in 11:01.08. Keeling also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, delivering a time of 5:23.37.
Comments / 0