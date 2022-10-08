ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Lady Raiders Win Western Conference

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team defeated Scottsbluff 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 in the championship game to win the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Scottsbluff High School. Sidney, who entered the tournament as the top seed, began with pool play at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Pool A...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
fcfreepress

Shippensburg football: Raiders outscored WCU for victory

Shippensburg’s Raiders outscored the West Chester Golden Rams 20-13 Saturday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at John Farrell Stadium. SU’s football team scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to pick up an exciting comeback win over the Golden Rams. How it...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Football
Franklin County Free Press

Raiders swim team falls to Huskies

The Raiders women swim team competed against Bloomsburg in a home dual meet on Saturday afternoon but fell to the Huskies, 146-58, at Donald N. Miller Pool. Sophomore Allie Keeling (Redlands, Cal./Redlands) claimed an event victory in the 1,000-yard freestyle, completing her swim in 11:01.08. Keeling also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, delivering a time of 5:23.37.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy