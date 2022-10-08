Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Midterm Election Guide 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming Midterm election. All information has been provided by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. Warren County. Polling Locations. Dropbox location for mail ballot - Warren County Courthouse at 429 East 10th Street, Suite...
WBKO
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and has taught in LaRue County for more than 20 years.
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Department hosts annual Honor Guard Basic Camp
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Bowling Green Fire Department is hosting its annual Honor Guard Basic Camp. The training is open to all police, fire, and EMS organizations and held at the department’s training center. Rob Gilliam, Deputy Chief, BGFD said, “By the end of the...
WBKO
VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host a Chili and Cheese Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montana Grille. The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
WKU teams with Anthem for Scholarship Program
Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M.
WBKO
WKU and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky launch scholarship program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University partnered with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky today to announce a scholarship program for future health care workers. The intent of the scholarship is to provide educational support for and increase the number of frontline medical workers in the state. With the shortage of qualified medical personnel, especially in rural parts of the state, the increase in workers will increase access to care and improve health equity.
WBKO
VIDEO: Bowling Green to host Harvest Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival is returning to Bowling Green this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the SOKY Marketplace. The family friendly event will host activities for kids, a farmer’s market, live music and food trucks. There will also be...
WBKO
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He’s been described as a man who cared deeply about this community, and he proved it for more than 40 years, both in business and in baseball. Rick Kelley died of a heart attack this weekend at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy of doing what he thought was best for Bowling Green and the people who live here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Warren County first responders load bases in 2nd annual softball game
Southcentral Kentucky counties implement burn bans. Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District and Butler County Water System along with Barren River District Health Department have partnered together on a WASH YOUR HANDS campaign. 4th Annual Harvest Festival returns Oct. 15th!. Updated: 21 hours ago. Activities, Live music, crafts,...
WBKO
Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”
WBKO
VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with one in Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bowling Green Opportunity Center. The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The expo is a free expungement clinic for...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jade Johnson and Tyisha Redd were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WBKO
Chili & Cheese Fundraiser happening October 27 at Montana Grille
50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting the Realtor's Hope for...
wkdzradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
WBKO
Med Center is hosting their Health Annual Charity Ball on Nov. 12th
Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting...
WBKO
Bowling Green comes together for 10th annual suicide prevention walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members young and old banded together at Ephram White Park, in the fight for suicide prevention. “This is the 10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. We are coming together to be smart about mental health, are coming together to walk for those who have passed from suicide, we’re just coming here to support friends and family,” said Katelyn Simpson, Chair of the Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide.
WBKO
Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temps touched 80° in many locations Tuesday under lots of sunshine! Wednesday looks very warm, but our weather turns more active as the day concludes. Our best shot at rain in weeks comes Wednesday night with the arrival of our next system. That’s when...
Comments / 0