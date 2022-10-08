ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother-Son Time! Jennifer Garner & Son Samuel's Cutest Moments

By Carly Tennes
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Like mother like son!

Jennifer Garner and her youngest child, Samuel Affleck, who she shares with ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, have had their fair share of adorable moments together over the years, spending quite a bit of quality mom-son time while exploring their hometown of Los Angeles.

From Fourth of July fun to sweet strolls, here’s a look back at some of the dynamic duo’s most adorable moments.

Let Freedom Ring

Source: Mega

Garner, 50, and Samuel,10, rang in this year’s Independence Day in one of the cutest ways imaginable — hitching a ride in the back of a red convertible during Pacific Palisades' July 4th parade.

While the Juno alum served as the parade’s Grand Marshal, the pair not only sported their biggest smiles, but also kept it cohesive and patriotic in matching white tees printed with the slogan “Let Freedom Ring.”

Farmer's Market Fun

Source: Mega

Last December, the adorable mother-son duo were spotted enjoying a wholesome day out at a local Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles near their Brentwood home.

After entering the locale with his mom’s arm around him, Samuel helped his famous parent parse through leafy greens and other produce, even helping carry several grocery bags as they headed home.

Sunday Bike Rides

Source: mega

Beyond hitting the farmer's market, it seems Garner and Samuel have also spent their weekends enjoying some fun in the sun. In September 2021, the pair were spotted soaking up the last rays of summer, embarking on a mother-son bike ride together.

Alongside their protective gear, the pair sported matching gray t-shirts, Samuel opting for long pants while his mom rocked a pair of athletic shorts.

Back To School Strolls

Source: mega

More recently, the duo was spotted getting into the back-to-school spirit last month, taking a walk around Los Angeles sporting full fall attire. While Garner rocked a leather jacket layered atop a gray t-shirt and leggings, Samuel kept it polished, donning a blue crewneck sweatshirt, matching slacks, and a leather bookbag.

