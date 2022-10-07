ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

Related
gocrimson.com

White Scores Goal, Men’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw with Columbia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior Nik White scored a goal in the fourth minute, and junior Willem Ebbinge provided his team-best sixth assist of the year as Harvard University men's soccer played to a 1-1 draw with Columbia University on Saturday afternoon at Jordan Field. Hosting its first Ivy League...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Football Takes 35-28 Road Win at Cornell, Moves to 2-0 in Ivy League Play

ITHACA, N.Y. – Senior Charlie Dean threw touchdowns to junior Tyler Neville and sophomore Scott Woods, senior Aidan Borguet ran for a score, and sophomore Jelani Machen returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as Harvard University football beat Cornell University, 35-28, on Friday night at Schoellkopf Field in a game nationally televised on ESPNU.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
New London, CT
Sports
City
Cambridge, ME
Local
Connecticut Sports
Brunswick, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Brunswick, ME
City
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Sports
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
CAMDEN, ME
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regatta#New England#Savin Hill#Acc Qualifier#Crimson#Ct#Kings Point#Ny Similar
The Maine Monitor

Wells: Sea rise is “a slow-moving catastrophe”

The Wells beaches are not like the rest of the Maine coast. They’re sandy, for one thing, and the water is mostly swimmable, not the stupefying cold of the rocky stretches farther east. There are lifeguards and surf shops, and colorful shanties with steps that lead, at high tide, directly to the sea.
WELLS, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WGME

Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
BRUNSWICK, ME
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Monitor

Damariscotta: A road to the hospital imperiled

It’s a long way from the pretty, protected waters of Christmas Cove, a tranquil mooring field at the outlet of the Damariscotta River, to that river’s namesake town, 14 miles north. Those who arrive by boat — after running the gauntlet of lobster buoys and aquaculture gear (the river is one of Maine’s most productive oyster-growing spots) – will eventually reach the twin villages of Newcastle and Damariscotta, former mill and fishing towns that now boast a lively trade in summer tourism.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WPFO

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
The Maine Writer

Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From Library

The book "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request is to remove the book from the school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.
WALDOBORO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy