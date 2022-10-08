Read full article on original website
State qualifying cross country meet assignments announced
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for next Thursday’s cross country state qualifying meets. Here’s a look at where KMAland conference schools are headed:. CLASS 1A. ACGC. AHSTW. Ankeny Christian. Audubon. Boyer Valley. CAM. Coon Rapids-Bayard.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Lillie leading St. Albert cross country into Hawkeye Ten
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert cross country team is ready to try their hand at Thursday's upcoming Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The Falcons and Saintes enter the meet in Harlan eager to test themselves against the rest of the conference. "We run against the Hawkeye Ten teams a lot...
Bryan John Price, 61, Jefferson
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 15, 2022. Memorial Contributions may be made, in Bryan’s name,. to University Center for Excellence of Developmental Disabilities, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to improving the health and independence of people with disabilities and creating a life with opportunities for everyone. Address: 100 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242.
Johnsen, Keller lead Logan-Magnolia girls, IKM-Manning boys to WIC titles
(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet. On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title. "This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said....
KMAland XC (10/10): Boyer Valley girls, Woodbine boys, Bendgen win championships at OABCIG
(KMAland) -- The Boyer Valley girls and Woodbine boys won at OABCIG on Monday in KMAland cross country action. The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys claimed team championships. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Bob Saunders Classic (at OABCIG) The Boyer Valley girls posted 74...
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Omaha's McCormick, Ruch land Summit League awards
(Omaha) -- The Omaha duo of Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch picked up Summit League weekly honors this week. McCormick was named the Offensive Park Performer of the Week while Ruch was tabbed the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
UMKC picked sixth in women's preseason poll from Summit League, Omaha 10th
(Omaha) -- The UMKC and Omaha women are picked sixth and 10th, respectively, in the Summit League Basketball Preseason Poll. South Dakota State is the heavy favorite in the league, receiving 36 of the 40 first-place votes. UMKC’s RaVon Nero was tabbed to the All-Summit Preseason Second Team. View...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/11): UNI downs Drake, Northwest, UMKC also winners
(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Drake while Northwest Missouri State and UMKC also picked up wins in regional college volleyball action on Tuesday.
Bearcat women tabbed 6th, 7th in preseason MIAA polls
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball was picked sixth and seventh in the media and coaches preseason MIAA polls on Tuesday. Missouri Southern is the favorite by both the coaches and the media. Check out the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
Gary R. Holland, 79, Adel, IA
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Hamburg Fire and Rescue. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
Kuemper readies for state-rated battle against Underwood
(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic football team gets a shot at a district title and an undefeated regular season Friday in a state-rated showdown with Underwood. The Class 1A No. 4 Knights (7-0, 4-0) have been nearly flawless through the first seven weeks of the season, outscoring opponents by nearly 38 points per game. Kuemper locked up a home playoff game last week with a 42-7 win over Treynor.
