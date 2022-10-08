Read full article on original website
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks Kamala Harris if White Husband Is 'Worth Less'
The GOP congresswoman accused Harris of pushing for "equity" in regards to Hurricane Ian aid, but the White House dismissed her criticism as "inaccurate."
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
What Is ‘Hurricane Cake’? Grocery Chain Publix’s Cakes Go Viral Amid Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, a Southern supermarket chain is poking fun at the extreme weather with hurricane cakes. Photos of cakes featuring the hurricane symbol, storm tracking radar emblems and maps of Florida have taken over the internet. One cake even reads: "Leave Florida Alone!" The cakes...
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
WATCH: Joy Reid relishes DeSantis asking for federal aid amid Hurricane Ian
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid seemingly took joy in the federal aid Florida will be receiving amid Hurricane Ian, smiling while reporting on the subject Thursday.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Ron DeSantis Says Media Wanted Ian to Hit Florida for 'Political Agenda'
The Republican governor said that the "national regime media" wants "to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda."
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power
In Florida's Lee County alone, 54 deaths have been reported, as recovery efforts continue and 430,000 residents remain without power across the state More than 100 people have died since Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the U.S., as recovery efforts continue in the South, according to multiple reports. At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida — including 54 in Lee County alone — since the Category 4 storm tore across the state last week, CNN and CBS News reported. However, Florida officials say the death...
Some Southwest Florida counties "off the grid" after Hurricane Ian wiped out power to millions
Hurricane Ian was so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of making it a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And it didn't take long for it to unleash its wrath on Florida's power grids. Ian's eye began moving...
Lawsuit accuses DeSantis of withholding records over migrant flights
A group asserted in a lawsuit that the DeSantis administration is improperly withholding public records associated with the flights that brought nearly 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
