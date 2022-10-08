ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn't think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
Florida Government
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
#Cnn#Hurricanes#Immigrants#Florida Governor#Politics State#Republican#Hurricane Ian
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Immigration
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power

In Florida's Lee County alone, 54 deaths have been reported, as recovery efforts continue and 430,000 residents remain without power across the state More than 100 people have died since Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the U.S., as recovery efforts continue in the South, according to multiple reports. At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida — including 54 in Lee County alone — since the Category 4 storm tore across the state last week, CNN and CBS News reported. However, Florida officials say the death...
FLORIDA STATE

