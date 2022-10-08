Read full article on original website
Why passport services are being halted in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.” According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
6th annual Pride Visalia festival comes to Valley Strong Stadium
The South Valley came together for a celebration at the sixth annual Pride Visalia festival.
thesungazette.com
Halloween decorations creep up on Porterville homes
PORTERVILLE – The city of Porterville invites the community to transform their homes into spooky neighborhood sights for a Halloween contest. The city’s parks and leisure services department is hosting their annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest for the third year in a row. The contest started in 2020 as a way to provide residents with a community activity during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Now that the shutdown is over, community interest still holds strong. Residents have started decorating their homes for this year’s contest, hoping to win a money prize in either a Judge’s Choice or a People’s Choice category.
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
Walmart shooting news – Bakersfield cops swarm store and find gun after employees and shoppers evacuated in Oildale
A HEAVY police presence was spotted at the scene of a Walmart on Monday with a man appearing to be handcuffed and taken into custody. Early reports claimed that a man with a gun caused the store in Oildale, California to be evacuated. Police are asking people to avoid the...
Bakersfield Californian
Medical Board files accusation against Bakersfield doctor facing medical fraud charges
A Bakersfield doctor facing criminal medical fraud charges had an accusation filed against him by the California Medical Board claiming he mandated unnecessary laboratory tests for his patients without their consent and profited by charging insurers for those tests. Jason Helliwell, who was charged in September 2019, has pleaded not...
thesungazette.com
Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer
TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered […]
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Domino's manager shot outside business in Lemoore, employees say
Three suspects are in custody, including two teens, after a shooting injured the manager of a Lemoore Domino's Pizza.
thesungazette.com
Man killed in Woodville shooting
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
yourcentralvalley.com
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
3 gang members arrested for death of Woodville man, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have tracked down and arrested three gang members for the murder of a Woodville man earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called around 4:45 p.m. on October 4 to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for […]
