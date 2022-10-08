Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
kmaland.com
State qualifying cross country meet assignments announced
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for next Thursday’s cross country state qualifying meets. Here’s a look at where KMAland conference schools are headed:. CLASS 1A. ACGC. AHSTW. Ankeny Christian. Audubon. Boyer Valley. CAM. Coon Rapids-Bayard.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/10): WIC, POI, ECNC, Pioneer Conference semifinals set
(KMAland) -- The WIC, POI, ECNC and Pioneer Conference semifinals are all set after a busy Monday in KMAland volleyball. Grace Porter had a big night with 21 digs while Halle Goodman added 18 assists and Delaney Goshorn had a team-best eight kills. Lillian Scott posted five aces, Saydi Paulsen served four aces and Grayson Gettler tallied three aces for the Vikings.
kmaland.com
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, October 10th
(KMAland) -- Plenty of conference volleyball tournaments, the WIC cross country meet, Missouri district and Nebraska state golf and more on the Monday slate. Western Iowa Conference Meet at Treynor Follow @TrevMaeder96. AT OABCIG (West Harrison) AT Osborn (Rock Port) KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Lawson...
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Henry Martin
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat, which covers most of northern Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties in KMAland. Today's report features the Democratic nominee, Henry Martin.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
(St. Louis) -- A Washington University professor and two other economists have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics for research into banking and financial crises. Philip Dybvig and a University of Chicago Professor were selected for their 1983 research showing the vulnerability of banks to rumors of collapse, and how governments can avoid that from happening. The other prize winner is former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, on a similar topic dealing specifically with the Great Depression. Dybvig joins 25 other Nobel prize winners affiliated with Washington University.
kmaland.com
Axne, Nunn sound off on turbines, pipelines
(Shenandoah) -- Two contentious local issues were covered during Sunday night's candidates forum on KMA, featuring Iowa's 3rd Congressional District contestants. Both incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn addressed questions pertaining to energy policy. Both candidates were asked whether they support wind turbine projects--including Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind farm. Axne, who is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, says Iowa has a huge opportunity to benefit from both wind and solar energy production.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Sam Graves
(Tarkio) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's segment features the Republican incumbent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Sam Graves. Seeking his 12th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Graves graduated from Tarkio High...
kmaland.com
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
kmaland.com
Nebraska Voters to Decide Wage Floor for Workers
(KMAland) -- Ballots for the November election are headed to mailboxes across the state, and Nebraska voters will get to decide if the state's minimum wage should gradually rise - about $1.50 per year, until it reaches $15 an hour by 2026. Kate Wolfe - campaign manager with Raise the...
kmaland.com
Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs
(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Justice needed for Indigenous communities
OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
Comments / 0