1A No. 2 Underwood carrying business-like approach into top five showdown with Kuemper
(Underwood) -- After a dominant regular season, Underwood football is ready for one of the state's top matchups this Friday. The KMA State Class 1A No. 2 Eagles enter the final week of the regular season at 7-0, outscoring opponents 407-55. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We're...
Woodbine's Murdock staying busy in dual-sport fall
(Woodbine) -- Few athletes in KMAland have been as busy or as productive as Woodbine's Addison Murdock this fall. When Murdock isn't shining on the cross country course, she's setting up the Tigers' offense in volleyball. "It's been good so far," Murdock said about her junior season. "My schedule is...
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
Johnsen, Keller lead Logan-Magnolia girls, IKM-Manning boys to WIC titles
(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet. On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title. "This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said....
KMAland XC (10/10): Boyer Valley girls, Woodbine boys, Bendgen win championships at OABCIG
(KMAland) -- The Boyer Valley girls and Woodbine boys won at OABCIG on Monday in KMAland cross country action. The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys claimed team championships. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Bob Saunders Classic (at OABCIG) The Boyer Valley girls posted 74...
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Creighton's Sis picked as Big East Offensive Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton sophomore Norah Sis has been picked as the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. Sis averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, 1.75 digs, 0.25 aces and hit .275 efficiency to lead the Bluejays to a pair of road wins. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
Griswold AD Nicklaus recognized by IHSADA
(Griswold) -- Griswold Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus has received the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association's Southwest District Middle School Athletic Director of the Year. With this designation, Nicklaus is eligible as a candidate for the Iowa Middle School AD of the Year. Nicklaus' honor came off the nomination from...
Rock Port snaps skid, looks for two in a row against South Holt
(KMAland) -- Rock Port football snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday with a dominant 56-22 triumph over Southwest Livingston. The Blue Jays (4-3) won for the first time since September 16th, bouncing back from a tight loss to East Atchison and one that got away from them against King City.
UMKC picked sixth in women's preseason poll from Summit League, Omaha 10th
(Omaha) -- The UMKC and Omaha women are picked sixth and 10th, respectively, in the Summit League Basketball Preseason Poll. South Dakota State is the heavy favorite in the league, receiving 36 of the 40 first-place votes. UMKC’s RaVon Nero was tabbed to the All-Summit Preseason Second Team. View...
Omaha's McCormick, Ruch land Summit League awards
(Omaha) -- The Omaha duo of Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch picked up Summit League weekly honors this week. McCormick was named the Offensive Park Performer of the Week while Ruch was tabbed the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
UFR Podcast No. 1552: Mike Jungblut, Nate Mechaelsen
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Darrell Paul Ottee, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
David John Warnke of Carroll
David John Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Stewart Memorial Hospital in Lake City. Private funeral service will be held October 14, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden with Chaplain Angelo Luis officiating. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery.
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Bryan John Price, 61, Jefferson
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 15, 2022. Memorial Contributions may be made, in Bryan’s name,. to University Center for Excellence of Developmental Disabilities, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to improving the health and independence of people with disabilities and creating a life with opportunities for everyone. Address: 100 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242.
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
