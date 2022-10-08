Read full article on original website
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
KMAland XC (10/10): Boyer Valley girls, Woodbine boys, Bendgen win championships at OABCIG
(KMAland) -- The Boyer Valley girls and Woodbine boys won at OABCIG on Monday in KMAland cross country action. The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys claimed team championships. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Bob Saunders Classic (at OABCIG) The Boyer Valley girls posted 74...
Johnsen, Keller lead Logan-Magnolia girls, IKM-Manning boys to WIC titles
(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet. On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title. "This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said....
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
Woodbine's Murdock staying busy in dual-sport fall
(Woodbine) -- Few athletes in KMAland have been as busy or as productive as Woodbine's Addison Murdock this fall. When Murdock isn't shining on the cross country course, she's setting up the Tigers' offense in volleyball. "It's been good so far," Murdock said about her junior season. "My schedule is...
1A No. 2 Underwood carrying business-like approach into top five showdown with Kuemper
(Underwood) -- After a dominant regular season, Underwood football is ready for one of the state's top matchups this Friday. The KMA State Class 1A No. 2 Eagles enter the final week of the regular season at 7-0, outscoring opponents 407-55. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We're...
UMKC tabbed sixth, Omaha ninth in Summit League men's preseason poll
(KMAland) -- UMKC and Omaha are picked sixth and ninth, respectively, in the Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. Omaha’s Frankie Fidler was picked to the First Team All-Summit League while Oral Roberts is the favorite to win the league. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
Creighton's Sis picked as Big East Offensive Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton sophomore Norah Sis has been picked as the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. Sis averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, 1.75 digs, 0.25 aces and hit .275 efficiency to lead the Bluejays to a pair of road wins. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
Omaha's McCormick, Ruch land Summit League awards
(Omaha) -- The Omaha duo of Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch picked up Summit League weekly honors this week. McCormick was named the Offensive Park Performer of the Week while Ruch was tabbed the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
Darrell Paul Ottee, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
UFR Podcast No. 1552: Mike Jungblut, Nate Mechaelsen
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Wendell Duane Mains, 86, Wichita
Memorials:American Legion Building in Villisca, Iowa. Notes:Luncheon following graveside service at the Methodist Church in Villisca, Iowa.
1380kcim.com
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
