Centerburg, OH

Knox Pages

Centerburg & Danville clinch football playoff spots

COLUMBUS -- Centerburg and Danville have already clinched high school football playoff spots, but a number of other Knox County area teams are also in the hunt for a postseason berth. Here is the latest figures on that front. The top 16 schools from each region in the final report...
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon's Rohler earns 1st-team All-OCC volleyball honors

MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Kenyon's Shands earns NCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors

CLEVELAND -- Kenyon's Darryl Shands was selected as the football defensive Athlete of the Week by the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) after helping the Owls to a comeback victory. The senior linebacker shut down Oberlin College in the fourth quarter on two occasions to preserve a 28-21 win, boosting...
GAMBIER, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg supt. wants to bring joy back into schools

CENTERBURG — Ryan Gallwitz is still in the honeymoon period as Centerburg's new superintendent. In July, he was on vacation at New Smyrna Beach, Florida with his wife. Gallwitz was still the principal at Centerburg High School, a position he held for the last 10 years.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 10 indictments on Tuesday. Draven Hill, Mount Vernon, gross sexual imposition, third-degree felony; sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanor.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

