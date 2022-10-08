Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football undefeated streak ends; lose to Cowboys 30-28
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Black Hills Sate University’s football team suffered its first loss of the season falling to New Mexico Highlands 30-28 Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M. “We’ve been playing good, but we also had a little luck and some magic. You can’t always count on...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish football team falls to Tea Area 49-0
TEA — Spearfish returned to the road and dropped a 49-0 decision to Tea Area, Friday night. The home standing Titans built a 28-0 lead after one quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at halftime. A third-quarter touchdown accounted for the final score.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pochop inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame
HURON — South Dakota 4-H inducted nine individuals into the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame on Sept. 4, at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Among the inductees was Mary Pochop of Spearfish.
Black Hills Pioneer
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
Black Hills Pioneer
Marguerite Ann Kelly
Marguerite Kelly, 96, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 9, 2022. Marguerite was born on August 24th, 1926, to Charles and Juanita Clarke in Marquette, MI. She graduated from Hurley Hospital School of Nursing in Flint, MI, in 1947. She met the love of her life, Fonville Kelly, on February 14, 1948. They married June 2nd, 1948, and were married 68 years until Fonville’s death in 2016. They had 5 children, lived in and traveled to many places before settling in South Dakota in 1977.
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
kotatv.com
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
Black Hills Pioneer
Siren sounding Monday morning a false alarm
SPEARFISH – An emergency siren, which sounded in the early Monday morning hours was deemed a false alarm by law enforcement officials. “I think it was just a system malfunction and in the process of resetting that, it set off the city-wide alarm,” explained Sgt. Dustin Bush, who was not on duty at the time, therefore had limited information about the incident.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves 12-gate final concept for planned airport expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Regional Airport Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the final concept report for the planned airport terminal expansion, which includes 12 gates and several redesigned spaces. This estimated $169 million project will take around five years to complete and will be...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood to purchase wireless color changeable bulbs for streetlights
DEADWOOD — It’s a holiday decorating game changer for Deadwood’s public works department, as Sept. 19 the Deadwood City Commission approved the purchase of wireless color changeable bulbs for city streetlights in the amount of $19,800. The purchase will be paid for equally through the streets supply...
