Spearfish, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU football undefeated streak ends; lose to Cowboys 30-28

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Black Hills Sate University’s football team suffered its first loss of the season falling to New Mexico Highlands 30-28 Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M. “We’ve been playing good, but we also had a little luck and some magic. You can’t always count on...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish football team falls to Tea Area 49-0

TEA — Spearfish returned to the road and dropped a 49-0 decision to Tea Area, Friday night. The home standing Titans built a 28-0 lead after one quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at halftime. A third-quarter touchdown accounted for the final score.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Pochop inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

HURON — South Dakota 4-H inducted nine individuals into the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame on Sept. 4, at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Among the inductees was Mary Pochop of Spearfish.
HURON, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Central student turns chairs on 'The Voice'

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rowan Grace moves on to NBC's The Voice's Knockout Round

Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Marguerite Ann Kelly

Marguerite Kelly, 96, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 9, 2022. Marguerite was born on August 24th, 1926, to Charles and Juanita Clarke in Marquette, MI. She graduated from Hurley Hospital School of Nursing in Flint, MI, in 1947. She met the love of her life, Fonville Kelly, on February 14, 1948. They married June 2nd, 1948, and were married 68 years until Fonville’s death in 2016. They had 5 children, lived in and traveled to many places before settling in South Dakota in 1977.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Siren sounding Monday morning a false alarm

SPEARFISH – An emergency siren, which sounded in the early Monday morning hours was deemed a false alarm by law enforcement officials. “I think it was just a system malfunction and in the process of resetting that, it set off the city-wide alarm,” explained Sgt. Dustin Bush, who was not on duty at the time, therefore had limited information about the incident.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood to purchase wireless color changeable bulbs for streetlights

DEADWOOD — It’s a holiday decorating game changer for Deadwood’s public works department, as Sept. 19 the Deadwood City Commission approved the purchase of wireless color changeable bulbs for city streetlights in the amount of $19,800. The purchase will be paid for equally through the streets supply...
DEADWOOD, SD

