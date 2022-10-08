Marguerite Kelly, 96, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 9, 2022. Marguerite was born on August 24th, 1926, to Charles and Juanita Clarke in Marquette, MI. She graduated from Hurley Hospital School of Nursing in Flint, MI, in 1947. She met the love of her life, Fonville Kelly, on February 14, 1948. They married June 2nd, 1948, and were married 68 years until Fonville’s death in 2016. They had 5 children, lived in and traveled to many places before settling in South Dakota in 1977.

