Sioux City Journal
Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton
HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton. Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense. MOC-Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's blankets Westside Ar-We-Va with swarming defensive effort 75-0
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Westside Ar-We-Va's offense 75-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 7 in Iowa football. In recent action on September 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Westside Ar-We-Va took on...
Sioux City Journal
Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7. The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The...
Sioux City Journal
Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34
No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action. Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside cruises to 70-17 win over Hastings
SIOUX CITY – From the opening kickoff, Morningside had the advantage Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Morningside defeated Hastings 70-17 for the Mustangs homecoming victory. Head coach Steve Ryan said he felt like it was one of the most complete games they’ve played this season.
Sioux City Journal
Denison-Schleswig survives taut tilt with LeMars 13-7
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Denison-Schleswig had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeMars 13-7 at Denison-Schleswig High on October 7 in Iowa football action. Denison-Schleswig jumped in front of LeMars 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Bulldogs showed some mettle by...
Sioux City Journal
Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters. The Wolverines...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside Mustangs to face off against Hastings in homecoming game
SIOUX CITY – The Morningside football program has been tested so far this season, and they have another challenge Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. In the Mustangs’ four games this season, they have faced three ranked foes at the time of the games. This week, Morningside plays host to Hastings, who is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Sioux City Journal
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Gordon Drive Viaduct repairs begin today
Vehicles navigate closed lanes as workers prepare to begin a repair project on the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Lane closures for a $445,354 bridge repair project are expected to last through Dec. 2, according to information from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
