LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
No. 1 overall prospect, top Kentucky target DJ Wagner signs with Nike
247Sports Composite No. 1 overall prospect, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard and top Kentucky recruiting target DJ Wagner has signed with Nike, the company announced Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Wagner was one of five athletes to sign with...
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp
Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
Montrezl Harrell Dealing With Preseason Setback
Joel Embiid's backup Montrezl Harrell is battling a minor injury.
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
Marcus Smart shares honest criticism of Draymond over Poole punch
Marcus Smart knows what it's like to lose his cool on the court. He's gotten into spats with NBA opponents and Boston Celtics teammates alike and made national headlines in college for shoving a fan in the stands after a verbal altercation. So, Smart knows where the "line" is --...
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
PJ Tucker Spreads Important Message to Sixers Teammates
PJ Tucker's mindset is helping the Sixers understand they need to make sacrifices to win.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird
Pete Maravich played the final 26 games of his illustrious NBA career with the Boston Celtics. The post Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The anatomy of FSU’s fateful final pass vs. NC State
Analysis and insight into what really happened on FSU's final play of the night vs. NC State. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Redeem Team’ on Netflix, A Documentary Look At How USA Basketball Got Its Groove Back
The United States men’s basketball team had been a juggernaut for generations, but in 2008 they were looking for redemption, and a return to gold medal glory. That’s the focus of the new Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, which follows the LeBron-and-Kobe-led squad in their quest to be more than just a collection of stars and actually perform as a team.
I Hate The Homies Podcast “Who Ain’t SWAC?!” | Episode 21
The punch heard around the NBA happened when TMZ got a hold of the practice video showing Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green punching the lights out of teammate, Guard Jordan Poole. Can Green, Poole, and the Warriors come back from this?
ESPN is high on a former Buff for CU’s head coach job
Is anybody else having some fun looking through potential head coach candidates? The new energy around Colorado football is encouraging and I’m trying to stay optimistic that athletic director Rick George will make a strong hire. As our Tony Cosolo recently discussed, the Buffs must choose whether to bring in an outsider or someone with ties to the program. There are pros and cons to each route but from what I can tell, most fans would prefer a fresh face. ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg gave his take on Colorado’s vacancy and he believes that former Buffs safety Ryan Walters, the...
