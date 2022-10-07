ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp

Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
DURHAM, NC
#Cbs Sports Hq
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Redeem Team’ on Netflix, A Documentary Look At How USA Basketball Got Its Groove Back

The United States men’s basketball team had been a juggernaut for generations, but in 2008 they were looking for redemption, and a return to gold medal glory. That’s the focus of the new Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, which follows the LeBron-and-Kobe-led squad in their quest to be more than just a collection of stars and actually perform as a team.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN is high on a former Buff for CU’s head coach job

Is anybody else having some fun looking through potential head coach candidates? The new energy around Colorado football is encouraging and I’m trying to stay optimistic that athletic director Rick George will make a strong hire. As our Tony Cosolo recently discussed, the Buffs must choose whether to bring in an outsider or someone with ties to the program. There are pros and cons to each route but from what I can tell, most fans would prefer a fresh face. ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg gave his take on Colorado’s vacancy and he believes that former Buffs safety Ryan Walters, the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
