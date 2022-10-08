Hurricane Ian shines light on mooring failures

More than a dozen City of Key West-managed mooring balls in the Garrison Bight anchorage failed during Hurricane Ian, sending vessels on a collision course with mangroves, other vessels and power lines.

Overall, more than 100 vessels are believed to have broken free between Key West and Marathon. The damaged vessels, which may not return to the water, could be a critical blow to affordable housing in Key West, with more than 300 homes on shore believed to have been severely impacted.

But the fact there were structural failures on city-managed moorings is an issue of concern for residents of the Garrison Bight mooring field – especially for some live-aboard owners that pay upwards of $400 per month for the privilege of safely mooring their vessels under city watch.

The discovery was made during an on-water survey by members of The Florida Keys Citizen staff.

City of Key West Port Director Steve McAlearney, confirmed The Citizen’s findings although the terminology differed.

“We saw the same things, but the nature of the damage from an aerial perspective appears to indicate a straight-line weather event,” McAlearny said. “We are still gathering data and are in the process of updating the mooring balls.

“We have to get divers out and look at the anchorages where no balls were left,” said McAlearny. “We are installing a new system and want to know what failed and how to make it better for future storms.”

Many owners, like Paul Dalton, have already begun rescue efforts for their floating homes. Dalton’s boat, a 42-foot sailboat, drifted into power lines off Key Haven after the ring on his mooring ball failed during the storm. He was not on board when the boat broke free, instead he sheltered on land. He has since been able to recover the vessel responsibly and without doing damage to the power lines.

“I have a 100-ton master’s license and my towing endorsement, and I go to extreme lengths to ensure all of my lines are in good working order,” Dalton said. “So to go to all that trouble making sure my stuff works, then have the ball that I am paying to be on break and send my boat into power lines is no bueno. If we are paying for them, they should be maintaining them. In my opinion, they have been lax on that front.”

Many people without means or whose vessels went hard aground in areas like the Key Haven and Shark Key boat ramps have little recourse to recover their vessels.

It could be months before the only two public boat ramps in the lower Florida Keys are reopened.

Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates was on the water Sunday, performing his own survey of damage from Garrison Bight to Boca Grand Key.

“It is a big problem with all of these vessels,” Cates said. “With more mooring balls coming on line thanks to help from our state partners, hopefully we will be better equipped when faced with a situation like this in the future.”

During a recent emergency management meeting about Ian, County Commissioner Jim Scholl — a retired captain in the United State Navy – urged others in the county government to support opening a shelter for live-aboard boaters. The county eventually opened a general shelter at Key West High School to accommodate anyone that sought refuge.

At first, however, his request fell on deaf ears from Director of Emergency Operations Shannon Weiner.

“Most people that live on boats usually have a Plan B in this type of situation and already have places reserved,” she said on a conference call between Monroe County municipalities.

Scholl pushed back and was able to secure shelter for boaters.

“We (the county) are asking that the Emergency Declaration to be expanded to include Monroe County,” said Scholl. “Once that happens, we can apply for Class A funding for debris removal county wide and hope some of that may be redirected to help salvage or remove those vessels.”

Vessels breaking free in the Garrison Bight anchorage were a smaller part of a more significant issue. During more on-the-water surveys, more than a dozen vessels, some used as transient rentals, found themselves aground on the shores of Thompson Island in Cow Key Channel.

Live-aboard residents off Wisteria Island, like Daniel Hall, said they are assessing damages, with most reporting total loses.

“We decided to move everything off the boat into a makeshift camp in case something happened to the boat,” he said. “We did not want to weather it out in the harbor, so we grabbed a hotel room. Now, pretty much everything we have is gone.”

Monroe County and the City of Key West are moving forward with cleanup efforts as FEMA has extended its emergency declaration to Monroe County.

“We were hit pretty hard,” said Cates said. “But the devastation in Southwest Florida was overwhelming and we kind of got overlooked. But we are doing everything we possibly can for our residents.”