ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents

By Kristina Rex
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uBTe_0iQx3MYG00

Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents 02:25

BROCKTON - For 19 years, Kahn Chace has coached high school football. For the last two seasons, at Cardinal Spellman High school in Brockton, that is, until Thursday night.

"The joy of coaching kind of gets ripped away from you," Chace said. "It's just general vulgar behavior."

The head coach resigned after the team's Thursday night game against Bishop Fenwick, he says due to two seasons of verbal abuse from the sidelines from his own players' parents.

"It's just nonstop whether it's the plays stink, I don't have the team ready, they're just yelling at us," Chace said. "Last year we had a guy follow our assistant coaches out of the booth."

For a while, he could take it, by getting people to escort him from games or going out a back exit for safety. But he reached a breaking point when he had to tell his wife and young kids to stay home.

"Now I can't have, I don't want my daughter to hear stuff like that said about her dad," Chace said.

Coach Chace's resignation comes as the state's high school athletic association asks fans to calm down. The MIAA says it has had a referee shortage for a couple seasons now in part because of verbal abuse form parents in the stands.

"We can never forget that when our coaches are coaching, they are doing this for the love of the sport and for what they are trying to do for young athletes," said Richard Pearson of the MIAA.

For Coach Chace, he hopes his willingness to step off the field will be a wake-up call for parents in the stands. Cardinal Spellman's administration tells WBZ it wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

"I am a real person with real feelings too, and I care about their kids tremendously and that's why I'm there trying to help them do as good as they can," Chace said.

Comments / 38

cheerful
2d ago

it's funny when parents think their kid playing football is the next Tom Brady, when actually they are the next water boy. Also parents act like they are the head coach at a NFL game when they most likely can't even count change at a grocery store.

Reply(1)
28
Dave Winnick
2d ago

very sad story. I feel badly for the coach. it always comes down to some parents wanting to live their lives vicariously through their kids. I believe once Identified as a problem, that parent should be banned

Reply
13
Gary
2d ago

What is the problems with catholic schools? I had a child who was playing against a school on the south coast and the parents from that school were absolutely vile with their comments about the kids on the opposing team. The comments weren't about their ability but the way they looked and weight, it was disgusting.

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Patriots' dominant defense made life easy for Bailey Zappe

BOSTON -- Without a doubt, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe showed some exceptional poise while making his first career NFL start on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. He was calm in the pocket, he delivered passes with confidence, he knew when to pull the ball down and run, and he more or less did everything the team asked him to do.It was a very good day for Zappe. But it was also an easy one.With the way the Patriots were playing on defense, they likely could have won if the famed quarterback of Foxboro High was lining up under center in place...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Pastrnak discussing new contract "every day"

BOSTON -- The puck will drop on the new Bruins season on Wednesday, but there is still some unfinished business before games begin. And with the season just a few days out, that business may bleed into the new season.That business is, of course, a contract extension for scorer supreme David Pastrnak. Bruins fans have been waiting all summer for the team to lock up their leading goal-scorer in four of the last five seasons, but Pastrnak remains unsigned beyond the 2022-23 season.Other stars in the NHL have gotten their bag over the last few months. A great comp for...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Football
Brockton, MA
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Bronx, NY
Football
Bronx, NY
Education
Bronx, NY
Sports
Brockton, MA
Education
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: Dan Campbell goes amateur hour

BOSTON -- Let's start with this: Dan Campbell is cool as heck. Very likeable. Big, strong fella. Someone you'd want on your side in a dispute. A closer look behind the scenes in this year's "Hard Knocks" shows that for all of the bluster and all of the muscle shirts ... Campbell's heart is in the right place.Now, with that being said, in the name of remaining fair and balanced, we are required to acknowledge this: Dan Campbell turned the end of Sunday's game into amateur hour.Following the Lions' sixth failed fourth down of the day (no, nobody's ever gone...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game

HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Neely "frustrated" by "narrative" surrounding Sweeney's drafting for Bruins

BOSTON -- The first round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- Don Sweeney's first as GM of the Boston Bruins -- was undeniably a disaster. Armed with the 13th, 14th, and 15th overall pick, Sweeney was unable to swing any trades to move up, and ended up using all three picks, whiffing on two of them in spectacular fashion.It was a misstep that has severely hampered the Bruins, who have struggled to supplement their roster through the draft with Sweeney as GM.While Bruins president Cam Neely is willing to concede the failure of the 2015 draft -- and even a...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Breaking Point#Coaching#American Football#Miaa
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery

SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Post Register

Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims

NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy