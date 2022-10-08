ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk steps in it — ‘F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you’

The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia’s claims to the Crimean peninsula — which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO. (Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO late last week.)
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial

Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
Benzinga

Trump Could Be Back On Twitter Before Midterm Elections If Elon Musk Closes Deal: Trump Is A 'Twitter Addict'

Elon Musk renewed his interest in Twitter, Inc. TWTR last week after reneging on the deal he struck with the platform in April. What Happened: If the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO succeeds in closing the deal and if he keeps up his earlier commitment, Trump could have his Twitter suspension revoked, allowing him to become a prominent voice on the platform ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm polls, CNBC reported.
AFP

Musk says Twitter has refused to suspend litigation on buyout

Elon Musk asked a US judge Thursday to suspend Twitter's lawsuit over their troubled takeover negotiations after the embattled social media company balked at the Tesla's chief's demand to freeze the litigation. Twitter said Tuesday it expects to close the buyout deal at the $54.20 price in a statement that did not address Musk's demands over freezing the litigation.
