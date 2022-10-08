Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk steps in it — ‘F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you’
The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia’s claims to the Crimean peninsula — which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO. (Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO late last week.)
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
Elon Musk, father of 9, says friends have suggested he have 500 kids — but he thinks that would be 'a bit weird'
Elon Musk said he's open to having more children in a new interview with the Financial Times. Though some friends have suggested he have 500 children, Musk said that would be "a bit weird." The father of nine said he'd stop having kids if he could no longer be a...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common
One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Text messages reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's guru told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was 'potentially interested' in buying Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried's advisor told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was possibly interested in buying Twitter. The advisor, Will MacAskill, attempted to set up a meeting between the two billionaires in March. The text messages were revealed as a part of the discovery process in Musk's court battle with Twitter. Sam...
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Urged Him To Buy Twitter And Then Delete It
Last week, a few text messages between Elon Musk and his contacts were made public as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the Twitter deal lawsuit. According to a report, Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley was among his contacts who exchanged texts with the billionaire while preparing for the Twitter takeover.
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
Critics sound alarm over ‘Twitter troll’ Elon Musk’s company takeover
Elon Musk’s looming Twitter takeover has triggered warnings on the left that under his leadership the platform will be flooded with hate speech and misinformation, especially ahead of coming election cycles. Musk hasn’t provided a detailed picture of the version of Twitter he plans to run, but he’s foreshadowed...
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
Trump Could Be Back On Twitter Before Midterm Elections If Elon Musk Closes Deal: Trump Is A 'Twitter Addict'
Elon Musk renewed his interest in Twitter, Inc. TWTR last week after reneging on the deal he struck with the platform in April. What Happened: If the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO succeeds in closing the deal and if he keeps up his earlier commitment, Trump could have his Twitter suspension revoked, allowing him to become a prominent voice on the platform ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm polls, CNBC reported.
Musk says Twitter has refused to suspend litigation on buyout
Elon Musk asked a US judge Thursday to suspend Twitter's lawsuit over their troubled takeover negotiations after the embattled social media company balked at the Tesla's chief's demand to freeze the litigation. Twitter said Tuesday it expects to close the buyout deal at the $54.20 price in a statement that did not address Musk's demands over freezing the litigation.
