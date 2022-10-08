Read full article on original website
F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Japanese Grand Prix online
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Follow LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in qualifying at Japanese GP Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz...
FOX Sports
Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Pierre Gasly has been released by Red Bull and freed to end his contract with the junior team, AlphaTauri, and will move to Alpine next season in Formula One. Gasly will join Esteban Ocon — a childhood friend — and will give Alpine an all-French...
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-More milestones beckon for double world champion Verstappen
SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world championship at Suzuka on Sunday. The Japanese Grand Prix victory, which elevated Verstappen to a select group of double...
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Japan but title wait continues
SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, but the reduced points awarded left him still waiting for a second Formula One world championship. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took hird.
Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Celebrates F1 Driver As He Jumps Ship To Aston Martin
If you've never heard of the Alpine A110, it's France's answer to the Porsche 718 Cayman and Toyota GR Supra. Those are serious little sports coupes, but then so is the Alpine. The standard A110 is already a spectacular driving tool, but Alpine recently turned up the wick and introduced the A110 R - a stripped-out, focused iteration that can hit 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.
racer.com
Verstappen beats Leclerc to Japan pole but faces stewards inquiry
Max Verstappen has put himself in the perfect position to claim his second world championship on Sunday by beating Charles Leclerc to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix. But the Dutchman is sweating on a post-session stewards investigation into a bizarre incident with Lando Norris during the top-10 shootout.
F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
Top Speed
Ferrari's First Le Mans Hypercar In Decades Makes Its Debut on October 30
Having revealed a teaser image and pictures of prototypes testing, Ferrari is finally going to unveil its Le Mans Hypercar by the end of the month. The new LMH machine is yet to be named and will give its racing debut at the World Endurance Championship in 2023. 50 years ago, the participation of the 312 PB marked the last appearance of a Ferrari at top-tier endurance racing. Now, the Prancing Horse is returning and wants to compete for titles in another competitive championship besides the Formula 1.
racer.com
Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023
Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo admits it's unlikely he's in Formula One next year
SUZUKA, Japan -- Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in Formula One next year following news Pierre Gasly has signed a new multiyear contract with Alpine starting in 2023. Ricciardo's McLaren contract is set to be terminated one year earlier than planned at the end of this season after...
104.1 WIKY
Triathlon-Norway’s Iden wins Ironman World Championship in record time
(Reuters) – Gustav Iden won his first Ironman World Championship triathlon in a course record time in Hawaii on Saturday, becoming the second straight Norwegian to win the men’s event. Iden produced strong performances in the swim and cycle sections before clocking 2:36:15 on the run to chase...
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Investment Pays Off With Second Title
After winning his first Formula One championship in December 2021, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen signed a reported $53.3 million per-year contract — one of the most lucrative in the sport. That investment paid off this year. On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old secured his second consecutive F1 championship...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta backs White for place in England squad
(Reuters) – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Ben White to make a late bid for a place in the England squad at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, saying the defender is “ready to make that step.”. White, who has played at right back for Arsenal...
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
